The Menomonie City Council has voted to approve the latest Capital Improvements Plan that included many street improvements for the city.
On Monday night, the council learned that nearly $3 million of future improvements expected to take place in the next two years will include a much-anticipated extension of Oak Avenue and its connection to U.S. Highway 12 by Fleet Farm.
Public Works Director Randy Eide pointed out that the U.S. Department of Transportation feels that more road work needs to be done on Highway 12 to create the intersection with Oak Avenue. The project has an estimated cost of $600,000.
To further ease congestion and improve safety nearby, there are plans to install east and west left turn signals on Pine Avenue where it intersects with Broadway/State Highway 25.
A little further south on Broadway, rapid flashing beacons are proposed to be installed at the intersection of Elm Avenue West as well as the Second Street pedestrian corridor in downtown Menomonie.
Stout is set to be widened to accommodate a central turn lane and two islands to improve pedestrian safety.
Heavy truck use to and from the Conagra Foods plant has caused serious degradation to River Road between First and Wilson avenues and needs to be rebuilt. The price tag for the project is estimated $307,000, with $18,000 in support from the Local Roads Improvement Program.
About the current reconstruction of Main Street from 13th to 17th streets, Councilwoman Jan Traxler heard that the contractor working visited all the affected residents last weekend to let them know they understand the invasiveness of such a large project taking place in their front yards. Much to their approval, she said, the contractor also gave contact cards to each.
Other future projects include citywide sidewalk and bike path repairs along with the addition of a sidewalk along Fourth Avenue from Red Cedar to 24th Street. The realignment of the intersection between 13th and 14th Avenue at Ninth Street and the rebuilding of Fifth Street West are also in the works over the next four years.
