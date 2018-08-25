Closing the gap
This was the scene on Wednesday afternoon as vehicles made their way through the detour over the Red Cedar River bridge that connects north and south Broadway in Menomonie. During Monday night's city council meeting, Public Works Director Randy Eide said that an extra northbound lane will be opened up next weekend to help ease the congestion as UW-Stout students return to campus during dormitory move-in day on Sunday, Sept. 2. Classes are set to start on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Eide said the summer-long renovation project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

 BARBARA LYON The Dunn County News
Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

