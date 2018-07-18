Mayor Randy Knaack said he feels it's important for city hall to stay downtown. And on Monday night, the Menomonie City Council unanimously agreed.
A proposal is currently under consideration by the board of supervisors to move the county offices housed in the Dunn County Government Center on Wilson Avenue to open space in the Community Services Building (CSB) off Stout Road east of Menomonie.
At the board's June meeting, County Manager Paul Miller explained that an invitation has been extended to the city of Menomonie and the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation — both of whom lease space in the building from the county — to join the move to the CSB should it be approved. The possible relocation is on the agenda for the supervisors' monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 25.
City Administrator Lowell Prange explained that before that meeting the supervisors might appreciate knowing whether the council would embrace the idea of a move or would prefer that city hall remain in the south wing of the third floor of the government center which has been leased from the county since 1971.
The city's current annual rent is close to $123,000. It also pays rent of about $138,000 per year to the county for the Menomonie Police Department's headquarters located around the corner from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the county jail on the lower level of the Judicial Center.
The city's lease expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Prange said he was told by Miller that the existing lease would be honored should the county sell the government center downtown to a third party.
Points to consider
Along with fellow alderwoman Robin Sweeny, Mary Solberg serves on both the city council and the county board. Solberg said she understands the county's point of view in creating a county government services campus on the city's east side that would include The Neighbors of Dunn County, CSB, Judicial Center and county highway shop.
"At this point, I'm in favor; the only thing I'm not in favor of is this thing came up really fast, and I know that's a concern for some people," Solberg said. However, she added, she does not want the city move out of downtown Menomonie. "We need to stay here. …How we handle what we do, I guess, is up in the air. Do we let them sell the building and take our chances on a new owner — or buy the building?"
About the city "dipping its toe into the water" to purchase the government center should it go on the market, Prange said, "Not that at any time in the near future could we use this whole building, but we could maybe rent some out, we could bring in Parks and Rec, some of the utility staff — there are some options along those lines."
Public Works Director Randy Eide added it could provide an opportunity for a "one-stop shop" for residents coming to city hall: "I think having some time to deliberately plan that would be helpful."
About the expense of bringing the building up to code, City Engineer Charlie Jones said Cedar Corporation's architectural staff examined what needs to be done. "We believe there's a middle ground that doesn't require all that remodeling for the city," Jones said.
Alderman Lee Schwebs pointed out that if the government center became city property, savings would be realized with the elimination of its rental payment. And if the police department was moved into the building, the total rent savings would be more than $250,000 a year.
"It would cost twice as much to build a new city hall as it would to buy this building," Schwebs said.
Solberg made the motion, seconded by Sweeny, that city hall remain in its current location if economically feasible. Only alderman Eric Sutherland was not present to take part in the unanimous vote of approval.
