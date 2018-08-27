The Dunn County Health Department has received its first report of a local person becoming ill after coming into contact with blue-green algae in a local lake.
As of July 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has included exposure to the potentially toxic substance as a reportable illness.
Known as a harmful algal bloom or HAB, the unidentified resident was a victim of what takes place when certain kinds of microscopic algae grow quickly in water. The algae typically forms visible patches that deplete oxygen and block the sunlight needed by other organisms to live, some can produce toxins that prove dangerous to people and animals.
Referred to by many as "pond scum," blue-green algae — also known as Cyanobacteria — are usually, as the name suggests blue-green in color. But the blooms can also be blue, green, reddish-purple, or brown. Whatever the color, the algae blooms can be found when the water in lakes, ponds and slow-moving streams is warm and enriched with nutrients like phosphorus or nitrogen.
According to Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher, the DHS recent additions to reportable illness also include carbon monoxide poisoning and asbestosis. "They're really trying to get a better handle on some of the environmental exposures that can cause illness," Gallagher said. "This is our first illness reported to the health department at the state. ... My hope is that making this a reportable condition that we're going to have better data to really inform policy."
To preserve privacy, Gallagher said information about the resident's medical condition and exposure will not be shared. But she did say that the person experienced two exposures on a lake in Dunn County — one directly through skin contact and a second being on the water in a recreational vehicle.
"You can have exposure through your skin, out on the lake water itself on a jet ski or a boat [where] you can have water droplets that you can inhale," Gallagher said. "Not all algae can create a toxin; it's hard to tell. When in doubt ... we're asking people to stay out."
That warning includes pets, Gallagher added. In addition to humans, DHS has a site for veterinarians.
"Pets are so much more likely to have an exposure," Gallagher said. "Dogs love the water. They don't care that it's smelly — they like smelly things. When they come out, they not only have that exposure through their skin, but when they remove it from their coat, they ingest it as well. That in combination with how much smaller they are than we as humans, pets are at specific risk and we do encourage people to keep their pets away when there is an algal bloom."
Watch pets for symptoms like fatigue, difficulty breathing, vomiting, convulsions — and even death — following exposure to blue-green algae.
Conditions are ripe
Given the right environmental conditions, blue-green algae can multiply very quickly. According to DHS, most species are buoyant and will float to the surface, where they form scum layers or floating mats called a "blue-green algae bloom." In Wisconsin, the toxic blooms generally occur between mid-June and late September, often causing both drinking water and recreational water to become dangerous.
Those who ingest or swim in water that contains high concentrations of cyanobacterial toxins may experience health concerns that include difficulty breathing, headache, fever, stomach issues like nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps, loss of appetite, skin irritation, and allergic reactions. Health officials report that symptoms can show up minutes to hours after exposure.
The Dunn County Health Department recommends that if residents or pets have been exposed to blue-green algae are experiencing any of these symptoms to seek medical or veterinary attention. Helpful websites include www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/bg-algae/index.htm and dnr.wi.gov./lakes/bluegreenalgae/.
“Algal blooms can appear and disappear within hours, so it is important to always be aware of the potential risk," Gallagher said. "When you see an algal bloom, avoid the water. Do not enter the water for any purpose and remember to make sure to keep kids and pets away from the water when an algal bloom is present.”
