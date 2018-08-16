A dead crow found in Dunn County on Aug. 6 has tested positive for West Nile virus. It was the first found in the county since surveillance began on May 1.
West Nile can spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito who gets the virus by feeding on infected birds.
Public Health Director KT Gallagher said, "The positive test means that people in Dunn County need to be more committed to keeping themselves and their family members safe from mosquito bites."
The best way to avoid the serious disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds — in standing water — for mosquitoes. Limiting time spent outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active helps as well as making sure door and window screens are in good repair.
