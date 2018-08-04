The Dunn County News announces that Ryan Curtis has joined the newsroom as a full-time sports and general reporter. He succeeds Laura Giammattei who resigned as of July 31 to work part-time for the Community Foundation of Dunn County and pursue her career as a freelance photographer.
“Since Laura’s arrival in 2016, she learned so much and really grew with the job, making her mark on both the sports and news side of the position. We will miss Laura and wish her all the very best,” said News’ Editor Barbara Lyon. “We feel so fortunate to have so quickly found in Ryan a candidate to succeed her who knows the area well and comes with an established reputation on the Stout campus as an enthusiastic self-starter and a quick learner.”
After growing up in Glenwood City, Curtis enrolled at UW-Stout and expects to graduate this December from the Professional Communication and Emerging Media program with an Applied Journalism concentration.
“I tried out a lot of different sports when I was growing up, but I could never find one that really fit me, except for dodgeball, if that counts,” said Curtis. “I instead discovered a passion for writing and can now report on all the different sports that I played and watched. I’m often told that my first sentence was ‘Go Pack!’ and that I cheered for the Packers, no matter what sport I was actually watching.”
Throughout his time in the Glenwood City school district, Curtis primarily participated in baseball and cross country, but also dabbled in wrestling, football, basketball, and golf.
After his first year at UW-Stout, he began working for UW-Stout’s University Housing as a summer staff member and worked his way up the ladder by becoming a resident advisor, a desk services manager, and eventually a hall manager. While not managing or advising students and staff, he wrote for the Stoutonia for a semester, spent the past year researching the history of Lake Menomin through local newspapers going back over a century, and was the social media manager for the Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association last winter into spring.
“Working for the Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association opened my eyes to this community’s dedication to not only Dunn County, but the entire state of Wisconsin,” Curtis said. “I have enjoyed talking with members of this community, young and old, and look forward to seeing everyone at local sporting events.”
Curtis can be reached at ryan.curtis@lee.net, or 715-279-6721. In addition to covering sports for Dunn County’s four school districts, Ryan’s beat will include school-related and other news. Please join us in welcoming him to the newsroom team.
