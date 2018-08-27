David Tank

Tank

 CONTRIBUTED

Menomonie author and photographer David Tank received the Artist’s Choice Award for his 3D photography exhibit at the National Stereoscopic Association’s annual convention, held in July in Cleveland, Ohio.

This is the third time that Tank has won the prestigious award, which is voted on by other 3D artists who exhibit their stereoscopic photography at the convention.

Examples of Tank’s 3D photography, including one of his award-winning phantograms, can be seen at the Rassbach Heritage Museum in Wakanda Park.

