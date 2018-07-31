Rod Dicus
Why running: I feel that after over 32 years of working with the Dunn County Sherriff’s office in various capacities, I am ready for a leadership role. This opportunity would allow me to serve the citizens of Dunn County and strive to work with our youth to help them with their challenges of today and tomorrow.
Top three issues:
School safety for our children — To collaborate with the schools and all local law enforcement agencies as well as any state or federal agencies to come up with the best possible safety plans.
Crimes against children — Any information received about crimes against children will be investigated vigorously to keep our children safe.
Property crimes — To have a proactive department rather than a reactive department
Best candidate: I will continue to be very active with our youth and adults within the community to make Dunn a great place to live. I believe that values matter and character counts.
Randy Knaack
Why running: I have the will and ability to make a difference in Dunn County. I wanna be the best Sheriff Dunn county has ever had. Working together we can put Dunn County on the map. I like people. And I think, like you, I think it’s time for fresh ideas and initiatives in the sheriffs office.
Top 3 issues:
Meth — The meth use is over the top and getting worse in Dunn County. The current system is not working. I have a plan and an implementation proces and enough political connections to make a huge difference fighting against the meth epidemic. I have worked with these people and have taken them into my home. We have been successful in working with the meth head, giving them a chance at a normal lifestyle.
Having a better conduit for communication between the Sheriffs Office and the people of Dunn County — I have always had an open door policy and the ability to resolve issues and to make things happen that sometimes no one else can make happen.
Best use of resources —keeping the tax payer in mind and arresting the criminal.
Best candidate: I am the best candidate because I would bring a whole new dimension to the Sheriff’s office. I have a wide range of experience that none of the candidates have.
I grew up here as a farm kid with good work ethic. I had great parents, I have the common person mentality. I’ve been running my own business of up to 20 employees, since I was 19, starting in 1980, and I’m still in business 38 years later.
I have experienced every aspect of business, along with serving the community on the Menomonie School Board for six years and in my fifth term re-elected to 10 years as mayor of Menomonie, having control over 150 employees, including the Street, Water, Sewer, Parks, Fire and Police departments and maintained a well-balanced budget of approximately $15 million.
I have been very aggressive in the City Of Menomonie in getting things done. I work with amazing people and with their help, we have completed nearly all the goals I set out to do. I get things done, and I’m not afraid of speaking out on what needs to happen to make a difference.
I have established a great deal of political clout down in Madison at the Capital and around the state that no other candidate for sheriff has. I would make the biggest possible change of any of the candidates for the people of Dunn County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.