Residents have approved a $50.8 million budget at the annual meeting of the School District of the Menomonie Area for the coming school year.
The $50.8 million preliminary 2018-19 budget includes per pupil state aid that is expected to be $654 per pupil, an increase of $204 from the 2017-18 school year.
On Monday evening, the community also approved the estimated tax levy of $17.4 million. The tax rate is estimated to be $9.76 per $1,000 of equalized valuation.
Enrollment numbers will be determined on Friday, Sept. 21, and the school board is expected to adopt the final budget and levy at its Oct. 22 meeting.
Bus stop issues
Several parents presented their their concerns about the school district's policy when it comes to the distance some students must walk to their bus stop.
Their concerns include the distance from home, lack of shelter from the elements, and often poor visibility. One cited that parent work schedules, financial hardships, and the lack of child-care facilities are not being considered when determining bus routes. She requested that this year's budget be revised to allocate more funds to transportation and requested that a committee be formed to rewrite the transportation policies.
"Really what it comes down to is when the board wants to take responsibility for children," District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said. "In accordance with state law, and if you look at our policy, the district really takes on that parental role once the child enters the bus."
Zydowsky acknowledged the importance of having bus stops that are safe and visible, noting that the transportation policy is carefully reviewed each year.
"We took a ride out...and it was a judgement determine that our routes that were in question are safe," Zydowsky said. "That's a decision that is made route by route and year by year."
