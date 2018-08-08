CWD rules
Gov. Scott Walker's three-part plan directed the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to require deer farms and hunting ranches to install "enhanced fencing" in the form of either two 8-foot high wire fences, a secondary electric fence or an impermeable wall. Walker also ordered DATCP to draft a rule banning the movement of live deer from farms in counties that have had positive cases of CWD.

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources' board is poised to vote on an emergency rule that would require deer farms to upgrade their fences in an effort to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The board is scheduled to vote Wednesday in Green Bay on the rule. Deer farms that have had a CWD infection would have to install a second fence or solid barrier. CWD-free farms would have three options: add a second fence, a solid barrier or an electric fence.

According to the DNR, 13 farms have had a CWD infection. The agency estimates those farmers would have to spend a total of $876,365 to install a second fence.

The cheapest option for the remaining farms is electric fencing. The DNR estimates that would cost $1.3 million.

