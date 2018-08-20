Hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours looking for impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that began Aug. 17 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 3. As part of the annual event, WisDOT will utilize federal funds to support public education and outreach, and step-up law enforcement efforts throughout the state.
Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 161 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries. Last year, there were over 24,200 traffic convictions in Wisconsin for operating a motor vehicle impaired.
If you see a driver suspected of being impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible about the driver, vehicle, and location.
If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired.
Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website which includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate transportation alternatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.