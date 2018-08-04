The following area students were named to the Dean's List at Minnesota State University for the spring 2018 semester:
Emily Hoyt (a junior, Honors List, Biol: Biomedical Sciences) of Elmwood; Nicole Gabbert (a senior, Honors List, Elementary Education) of Glenwood City; Erik Brunner (a junior, Honors List, Automotive Engineering Technology) and Katelyn Reckin (a sophomore, Honors List, Marketing) of Menomonie.
Marcus Alexander Smith of Menomonie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies with an integrated Bible/Theology concentration from Wheaton College in Illinois at the conclusion of the spring 2018 semester.
Hannah Peterson of Menomonie earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Minnesota at the conclusion of the spring 2018 semester.
Nicole Jean Mueller (Occupational Therapy) of Elk Mound was named to the Dean's List at Mount Mary University for the spring 2018 semester.
