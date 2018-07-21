The following area students were honored for scholastic achievement at UW-Stevens Point for the spring 2018 semester:
Zachary Mohr (Honors), Kendra Potter (High Honors) and Corrine Zimmer (High Honors) of Elk Mound; and Jason Labs (High Honors), Seth Mahoney (Highest Honors), Dallas Olson (Honors), Ellen Peterson (Highest Honors) and Cody Scholfield (Honors) of Menomonie.
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-River Falls for the spring 2018 semester:
Michaela Boesl (Dairy Sci), Cheyenne Booth (Animal Sci), Catelynn Clark (Modern Lang, Teaching Eng to Speakers of Other Lang) and April Lake (Crop & Soil Sci) of Boyceville; Kelci Brion (Business Admin) and Mariah Weiss (Animal Sci, Pre-Prof) of Durand; Rebecca Heier (Animal Sci), Courtney Solberg (Biology) and Sarah Sweeney (Marketing Comm) of Elk Mound; Samuel Hoyt (Physics), Hogan Kernstock (Broad Field Soc Stud), Jennifer Pulk (Social Work) and Kaitlyn Sabelko (Elementary Ed) of Elmwood; Jordan Averill (Psychology) of Emerald; Kaitlin Konder (Ag Business) and Gabrielle Peterson (Animal Sci) of Glenwood City; Tianna Cebulla (Animal Sci), Selena Neidermyer (Biology, Neuroscience) and Kayla Olson (Ag Business) of Knapp.
