The following students from Menomonie were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Madison for the spring 2018 semester:
Samantha Albert (School of Ed, Dean’s List), Jonah Breneman (Col of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List), Nicholas Brunstad (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List), Phillip Brunstad (Col of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List), Brayden Paur (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List), Devon Rosinsky (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List), Alexis Shoushounova (Col of Letters and Sci, Dean’s List), DAMEK Wellington (Col of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List) and Tayia Wik (School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List).
Braanna Steen of Colfax graduated from the University of Dubuque with a Bachelor of Arts in the spring of 2018.
