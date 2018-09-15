The following area students received degrees from UW-Whitewater in the Spring of 2018:
Cheyenne Keyes (Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resources); Katelyn Larson (Bachelor of Science, English) of Menomonie.
Elisa Broughton (Mechanical Engineering) and Nicholas Wathke (Civil Engineering) of Menomonie graduated from UW-Platteville in the spring of 2018.
Jordyn Keyes and Emma Lorenz of Knapp were named to the Dean's List at Viterbo University for the spring 2018 semester.
Bailey Cross of Menomonie received a Masters of Science degree in Project Management from UW-Platteville in the spring of 2018.
Greta Haas of Menomonie was named to the President's List at Drake University for the spring 2018 semester.
