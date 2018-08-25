The following area students were named to the Dean's List at UW-Madison for the spring 2018 semester:
Jonathan Talberg (College of Letters and Science, Dean's List) of Boyceville; Allison Yingst (School of Education, Dean's List) of Colfax; Brooke Hallum (School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List), Drew Minturn (Col of Engineering, Dean's Honor List) and Sarah Weber (School of Ed, Dean's List) of Durand; Isabella Gilbert (School of Ed, Dean's List), Michael Heltne (School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll), Lindsey Kohls (School of Business, Dean's List), Olivia Langby (Col of Letters and Sci, Dean's List), John Rupel (Col of Engineering, Dean's Honor List), Christopher Xiong (School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List) and Yenchen Xiong (School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List) of Elk Mound; Carter Hagen (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List) of Emerald; and TJ Auth (Col of Engineering, Dean's Honor List) of Knapp.
