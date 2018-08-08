The following area students received degrees from UW-Eau Claire in the spring of 2018:
Samantha Behling (Business, Master of Business Admin, Business Admin) of Boyceville; Garrett Miller (Arts and Sci, BS, Biology) of Colfax; Aric Bauer (Ed and Human Sci, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work), Jacob Bauer (Business, Bachelor of Business Admin, Business Finance), Jacob Biesterveld (Business, Bachelor of Business Admin, Business Finance), Kayla Bonn (Edand Human Sci, BS, Special Ed), Keauna Braun (Ed and Human Sci, BS, Kinesiology), Rachel Lane (Business, Bachelor of Business Admin, Info Systems), Kerstin Toner (Arts and Sci, BA, Psychology) of Durand; Austin Hanson (Business, Bachelor of Business Admin, Business Finance), Nicholas Meyer (Arts and Sci, BS, Economics), Kelly Schroeder (Ed and Human Sci, Master of Sci, Comm Sci and Disorders), Anna Sessions (Arts and Sci, BS, Chemistry), Logan Strom (Arts and Sci, BS, Mathematics) of Elk Mound; Ashley Mckay (Nursing and Health Sci, BS, Nursing) of Knapp; and Sara Kralewski (Ed and Human Sci, BS, Kinesiology) of Menomonie.
