The following students from Menomonie were named to the President's List at Chippewa Valley Technical College for the spring 2018 semester:

Sean D. Alf, Alyssa Andrews, Lissa N. Bertetto, Christine E. Bignell, Alyssa C. Blackbird, April M. Bland, Jenna L. Brantner, McKenzie R. Christianson, Emmanuel N. Christman, Blaine Davidson, Cozetta D. Davis, Shana R. Delcorps, Hannah Dinger, Hannah C. Doane, Bradley D. Eberhardt, Conner J. Garrett, Hnou Hang, Dustin D. Hanson, Isabella G. Herrem, Scott W. Hurlburt, Bonnie S. Johnson, Robin J. Johnson, Aidan M. Kasfeldt, Joscelyn K. Kelley, Amber M. Kettner, Chris K. Kile, Bailey A. Kitchner, Diana L. Kleven, Jeffrey M. Knopps, Melissa J. Koss, Emily R. Krizan, Rayanne R. Kuester, Amber D. Larson, Kong Meng Lor, Alexander S. Markham, Vallie R. Meyer, Nicholas B. Moritz, Dana M. Neil, Kayla J. Nelson, Gabrielle S. Olson, Luke J. Powers, Lindsay Proudlock, Nicole Ritchie, Tracie J. Schaefer, Denver W. Schleifer, Mariah S. Skogstad, Troy D. Springer, Mikayla M. Stai, Hunter J. Stockdill, Karina L. Stradins, Nou Thao, Leslie J. Thomas, Nathaniel J. Unruh, Nathaniel M. Walker, Lexy M. Weiss and Ally M. Ziehme.

