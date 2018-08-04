The following area students were named to the President's List at Chippewa Valley Technical College for the spring 2018 semester:
Jessica Blodgett, Melissa L. Blodgett, Victor J. Simones and Lisa R. Wirth of Boyceville; Zackary R. Arvold, Bryana L. Buchanan, Elizabeth G. Cone, Madyson R. Decker, Hannah M. Demoe, Carrie R. Demuth, Kent M. Deutsch, Megan G. Field, Jeff E. Frawley, Cole D. Hill, Dakota H. Homann, Amber M. Hopkins, Heather L. Janeczko, Jennifer A. Michaels, Brandy Mouledoux, Kayla A. Rettner, Zachary P. Sample, Abby J. Suvada and Rebecca D. Wahl of Colfax; Sarah A. Burton, Kayla R. Hoff and Melissa R. Woolhouse of Downing; Trevor A. Cooper and Alicia M. Rodgers of Eau Galle; Kelsey L. Anderson, Elaine K. Antieau, Travis R. Baker, Dayna L. Bechel, Trystan L. Czech, Daniel S. Haakenson, Kristina L. Jensen, Lucas J. Kinblom, Melanie R. Knuth, Jonas W. Kohls, Caleb M. Kruger, Kayla A. Mann, Nicholas J. Mann, Matthew M. Marx, Lindsey A. Miller, Mallory L. Nelson, Mason R. Pitts, Kristin T. Ploeckelman, Daniel S. Reither, Kevin B. Reynolds, Jr., Andrea N. Scharlau, Ashley M. Sessions, Kaileigh Stangel, Noah J. Streif, Brandon J. Werner, Wyatt A. Winter, Julie Yang and Amy S. Zurbuchen of Elk Mound; Duane H. Boettcher, Marlena J. Boldon, Nichole J. Cassell, Jamie R. Helke, Samantha K. Husby, DeAnna S. Lansing and Corey D. Thatcher of Knapp; Jeni L. Greenwell of Ridgeland; Natalie J. Bracklin of Springbrook; and Abby C. Anderson, Keith R. Gillitzer, Carissa J. Goodell and Nicolas L. Martin of Wheeler.
Logan Sikora of Colfax graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources-Fisheries & Wildlife Ecology, Biology from Northland College in the spring of 2018.
Chyann Erickson (Coll of Sci and Eng, Env Studies, BS) of Colfax, Noah Zurbuchen (Coll of Sci and Eng, Biomed Sci, BS) of Elk Mound and AnnMarie White (Herberger Business School, Marketing, BS) of Menomonie were named to the Dean's List at St. Cloud State University for the 2018 spring semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.