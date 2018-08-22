The following area students received degrees from UW-River Falls in the spring of 2018:
Michaela Boesl (Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science) of Boyceville; Renee Morehead (Master of Science — Education, Prof Dev Principal Licensure) of Colfax; Haylee Spindler (Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work) of Durand; Jennifer Pulk (Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work) of Elmwood; Kirsten Konder (Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Education) of Glenwood City; Dylan Windsor (Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics) of Knapp; Dagan Hathaway (Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Physics) and Charles Thao (Bachelor of Science, Computer Science & Info System, Mathematics) of Menomonie.
Brendan Reich, son of Darren and Sarah Shonts, was named to the Dean's List at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., for the spring 2018 semester.
Diana Vielmas of Menomonie was named to the Dean's List at the University of Findlay for the spring 2018 semester.
