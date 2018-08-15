The following area students were named to the Dean’s List/Honor Roll at UW-Oshkosh for the spring 2018 semester:
Morgan Anibas (Honor Roll) of Durand; Jamie Solem (Dean’s List) of Elk Mound; Katie Allison (Dean’s List) and Sonja Zupancic (Honor Roll) of Knapp; Brendan Frion (Honor Roll), Brooke Frion (Dean’s List), Alexa Haltinner (Dean’s List), Kaylee Halverson (Honor Roll), Shania Merritt (Honor Roll), Anastasia Solsaa (Dean’s List), and Ann Zingsheim (Honor Roll) of Menomonie.
Alex Wittmershaus (Environmental Engineering) of Menomonie was named to the Dean’s List at UW-Platteville for the spring 2018 semester.
Schyler Manning (Comp Sci and Women’s and Gender Studies, daughter of Colleen and Brian Manning, and Drew Otto (Economics), son of Julie and Brian Otto, of Menomonie graduated from St. Olaf College in the spring of 2018.
Nounee Yang of Elk Mound was named to the Dean’s List at UW-Milwaukee for the spring 2018 semester.
