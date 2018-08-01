The following area students received scholarships at Chippewa Valley Technical College in the spring of 2018:
Jenna Beyrer (BMO Harris Bank Endowed Scholarship) of Boyceville; Bethany Ferry (Arnold & Lois Domer Foundation Scholarship) of Colfax; Kevin Reynolds Jr. (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Accounting Endowment Scholarship), Hannah Nicol, Bob Houser (Northwestern Mutual Financial Network Endowed Scholarship and Dairy State Bank Endowment Scholarship), Joshua Swartz (Victor & Eunice Finstad Memorial Endowment), Elaine Antieau (Delta Dental of Wisconsin Scholarship and Northwest District Dental Society Scholarship) and Mary Schulze, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship) of Elk Mound; Trina Neidermyer (Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship) and Nichole Cassell (L. E. Phillips Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Myrtle E. LeMay Best Memorial Endowment Scholarship) of Knapp; Abigail Desmonde (Phi Theta Kappa Member Scholarship), Rachel Swanson (Tri-County Dental Society Scholarship), Troy Springer (Calli & Orville Andrus Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship I), Katlynn Kralewski (Eau Claire Evening Lions’ Club—Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship and Shirley Cheever Memorial Nursing Scholarship), Robin Johnson (Joseph & Ethyl Tomashek Memorial Endowment Scholarship), Kayla Yetter (Linda Weaver-Berdami Memorial Endowment Scholarship), Yia Lee (Eau Claire Evening Lions’ Club—Gordie Berg Memorial Scholarship) and Sampson Richter (Cummins Great Lakes Career Endowment Scholarship and Fey Family Endowed Diesel Mechanic Scholarship) of Menomonie.
Colby Peterson, daughter of David and Jeannine Peterson, and John Zweber, son of Duane and Mary Zweber, were named to the Dean’s list at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota for the second semester of the 2017-18 school year.
Mitchell Stai of Menomonie earned Dean’s List honors from Bemidji State University in Minnesota at the conclusion of the spring 2018 semester.
