The following area students received degrees from UW-Madison in the Spring of 2018:
Jared Smith (Bachelor of Arts, History, Political Science) of Boyceville; Allison Yingst (Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation Psychology) of Colfax; Lindsey Kohls (Bachelor of Business Administration, Management and Human Resources) and Olivia Langby (Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts, Spanish) from Elk Mound; Samantha Albert (Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation Psychology), Danielle Barnhart (Master of Social Work, Social Work), Madeline Henderson (Bachelor of Business Administration, International Business, Management and Human Resources), Cody Jennings (Bachelor of Science, Nursing), Eric Peissig (Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering), and Christopher Zarbock (Doctor of Medicine, Medicine) of Menomonie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.