The following area students named to the Dean’s List at St. Olaf College for the spring 2018 semester:
Schyler Manning (Computer Sci and Women’s and Gender Studies, parents Brian and Colleen Manning) of Colfax; Alice Langby (Theater, parents Dean and Leah Langby) of Elk Mound; and Drew Otto (Economics, parents Brian and Julie Otto) and Bethany Westphal (Chemistry, parents Jon and Nola Westphal) of Menomonie.
The following area students received degrees from Lawrence University in the Spring of 2018:
Kyle Duex (Bachelor of Art, Economics and Psychology) of Menomonie; Hailey Bomar (Bachelor of Arts, Biology) of Menomonie.
The following area students received degrees from UW-Oshkosh in the Spring of 2018:
Kelsi Van Fossen (Bachelor of Education, Teaching and Learning); Brian Vaver (Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Organizational Administration).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.