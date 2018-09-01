The following area students named to the Dean’s List at St. Olaf College for the spring 2018 semester:

Schyler Manning (Computer Sci and Women’s and Gender Studies, parents Brian and Colleen Manning) of Colfax; Alice Langby (Theater, parents Dean and Leah Langby) of Elk Mound; and Drew Otto (Economics, parents Brian and Julie Otto) and Bethany Westphal (Chemistry, parents Jon and Nola Westphal) of Menomonie.

The following area students received degrees from Lawrence University in the Spring of 2018:

Kyle Duex (Bachelor of Art, Economics and Psychology) of Menomonie; Hailey Bomar (Bachelor of Arts, Biology) of Menomonie.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The following area students received degrees from UW-Oshkosh in the Spring of 2018:

Kelsi Van Fossen (Bachelor of Education, Teaching and Learning); Brian Vaver (Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Organizational Administration).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.