The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May 2018:
Kenna Breckner (BS, Biology Major: Aquatic Sci Concentration, Honors) and Breanna Buxrude (BS, Comm Studies Major: Org and Prof Comm Emphasis, Honors) of Colfax; Colton Berger (BS, Biochem Major w/ American Society for Biochem & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Cert), Paige Strom (BS, Health and Wellness Mngmnt Major) of Durand; Rachel Ausman (BA, Comm Studies Major: Broadcast and Digital Media Emphasis), Austin Goodrich (BS, Sociology Major), Christopher Pabich (BS, Athletic Training Major, Honors), Ryleigh Prochnow (BS, Economics Major, Honors), Amanda Repinski (BS, Middle Childhood through Early Ad Ed Major) and Jayde Williams (BS, Athletic Training Major, Honors) of Menomonie.
William Berger (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering) of Durand was named to the Dean's List with High Honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the spring 2018 quarter.
