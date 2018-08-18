The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for the spring 2018 semester:
Halle N. Knutson (junior, Carlson School of Management) of Boyceville; Dylan L. Bauer (sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering) and Keaton M. Danielson (senior, College of Liberal Arts) of Durand; Elizabeth K. Fasbender (sophomore, College of Biological Sciences) of Elk Mound; Emily G. Pickerign (freshman, Carlson School of Management) of Elmwood; Andrew Hillestad (senior, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies), Kennedy C. Kerg (senior, College of Liberal Arts), John L. Liu (junior, College of Sci and Engineering) and Terrin Vavra (junior, Col of Educ/Human Development) of Menomonie.
Sarah Burton of Colfax graduated Cum Laude from The College of St. Scholastica with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in the spring of 2018.
