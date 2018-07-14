Earlier this year, Channer Schutts was back home in Menomonie and looking for a new direction to take. It was at a party where he ran into his fellow 2017 Menomonie High School graduate Evan Bauer that he found the answer.
Channer, a big young man with a solid build, was a football star on the offensive and defensive lines back in the day, but a semester at St. Cloud State didn’t work out and he needed a reset. “I wanted some kind of schooling, but wasn’t sure what. I was at a party and Evan was there and he referred me to the Industrial Mechanic program at CVTC. He had already been accepted and told me about the different things he would be working with.”
Channer signed up at Chippewa Valley Technical College too, and they joined fellow Class of ’17 grad Adam Hackbarth.
But there’s another part of this story besides some high school buddies talking to each other about future jobs. It started with some people in area manufacturing talking to people at CVTC about how desperately they need people who know how to install, maintain, operate, diagnose, and repair automated equipment used in manufacturing industries.
Meeting a widespread need
“All employers are seeking Industrial Mechanics for their maintenance operations,” said program director Tim Tewalt. “Distribution Centers like those of Menards, WalMart, and Fleet Farm in the area have yet to fill their needs. Manufacturers like Golden Plump, Nestle, Bush Beans and 3M have continued to hire CVTC graduates to grow in their business and the list continues of companies looking for their next industrial maintenance technicians to start ASAP.”
In 2016, CVTC announced it would be taking the lead in a $5 million Department of Labor TechHire Partnership grant to be shared with other technical colleges to prepare young adults for well-paying, high-growth jobs in the advanced manufacturing, information technology and broadband industries. CVTC’s $1.7 million local share was to be spent over four years to enhance the Industrial Mechanic program.
Working with Workforce Resource, CVTC targeted the 17-29 age group, and unskilled, unemployed or under-employed workers.
“By expanding the Industrial Mechanic program, CVTC advances two parts of its mission – to meet the workforce needs of the region and to improve the lives of students,” said CVTC Dean of Skilled Trades and Engineering Jeff Sullivan. “Many good-paying jobs are available in the field and an expanded program increases opportunities for those seeking to better their lives while at the same time filling a need in business and industry.”
“With the complexity and diversity of equipment in our manufacturing plant, we look for skilled technicians that can troubleshoot, maintain, and even execute improvements,” said Glenn Giesregen, plant engineering manager at 3M in Menomonie. “Today’s manufacturing environment is high-tech, and demands highly trained technicians such as those coming from the Industrial Mechanic and Automation Engineering Technology programs at CVTC.”
The message of the tremendous need in the field reached the Menomonie students early.
“Both of my parents work at 3M in Menomonie and a friend’s dad is in maintenance there,” Bauer said. “He was saying how much they needed people with these degrees. I knew coming out of high school I wanted to do this. I’m thinking a bit of going into engineering too.”
Hackbarth’s father works in maintenance at 3M, and told his son not only of the high demand, but the good pay available now.
“I did a walk-through with one of the maintenance guys who’s been there for years, and I got to see real life things,” Hackbarth said. “At some point, I want to work at 3M, but either way, the stuff I’m learning here is going to help me in my career.”
Hackbarth noted that he had done some welding and knew his way around automobile maintenance, but wasn’t much up on the pneumatics, hydraulics, electronics and other aspects of a complete understanding of industrial maintenance. But he’s learning what he needs to know.
“The instructors will walk you through it if you don’t understand,” Hackbarth said.
Bauer and Schutts, who both worked at jobs in the concrete industry part time, also entered the program with little background.
“I needed a little more help than Evan, because he had done some auto work before,” Schutts said. “Now I hope to go to Stout after I’m done here. There are a whole lot of things you can go into with this degree. And my credits will transfer to Stout.”
And if Schutts does end up enrolling in the hometown university, might the football coach talk him into putting on the pads again? That’s something Schutts says he’ll have to think about.
