This year marks the 70th anniversary of the publication of Aldo Leopold’s conservation classic "A Sand County Almanac."
Leopold’s collection of essays, written over a period of 12 years, is a call for a land ethic to communicate the true connection between people and the natural world.
Each year, organizations and individuals across the country come together to celebrate Aldo Leopold and the land ethic through community readings, film screenings, and outdoor activities. The first full weekend in March is officially designated as Aldo Leopold Weekend in Wisconsin.
In recognition, the library screened the film "Green Fire," a documentary about the legendary environmentalist on Saturday, March 9.
After all of the snow we had in February I am hopeful that March will bring us a sign of spring. I looked up one of Leopold’s entries for March and found: “One swallow does not make a summer, but one skein of geese, cleaving the murk of a March thaw, is the spring. A cardinal, whistling spring to a thaw but later finding himself mistaken, can retrieve his error by resuming his winter silence. A chipmunk, emerging for a sunbath but finding a blizzard, has only to go back to bed. But a migrating goose, staking two hundred miles of black night on the chance of finding a hole in the lake, has no easy chance of retreat. His arrival carries the conviction of a prophet who has burned his bridges.”
Also in March we welcome back Inga Witscher, star of Wisconsin Public Television’s Around the Farm Table. Inga will bring us another educational and entertaining cooking demonstration showing us how to make a Pavlovas, a meringue-based dessert with a crisp crust and soft-light inside, usually topped with fruit and whipped cream. Gather with us at the library on March 30 at 11 a.m.
A passionate dairy farmer, Inga owns and operates a small organic dairy farm near Osseo. When she’s not setting up pastures for their cows to graze, milking the 15 Jerseys, making cheese with her father, or indulging her passions for gardening and cooking, Inga collaborates with her team to develop narratives for "Around the Farm Table."
On April 10 at 2 p.m. we are hosting a special visit from best-selling author Beverly Lewis, who is on tour with her latest book “The Tinderbox.” Lewis, born in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch country, is The New York Times bestselling author of more than 80 books, with more than 17 million copies in print.
A keen interest in her mother’s Plain heritage has inspired Lewis to write many Amish-related novels, beginning with "The Shunning," which has sold more than one million copies and was made into an Original Hallmark Channel movie. Lewis and her husband, David, live in Colorado, where they enjoy hiking, biking, making music, and spending time with their family. Learn more at www.beverlylewis.com.
Free community yoga is underway with Teresa Kruger on Mondays at 9:00 a.m. in the library meeting room. Designed to accommodate practitioners of all levels, Teresa’s sessions cover postures, philosophies and guided relaxation. Kruger is a 200 certified yoga and meditation instructor.
We wrap up our Menomonie Reads of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” with a book discussion on March 7 and a showing of the hit movie on March 23 at 2 p.m.
