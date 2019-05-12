The Menomonie Public Library’s summer programming is just around the corner. I’ll share some of the highlights.
Music Over Menomin, the free live music series Thursdays at 7 p.m. on the library lawn, celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Here’s the lineup:
June 13:
- The country duo Poppa Bear Norton
June 20:
- the funk of Rhythm Posse
June 27
- : the Northwood sounds of North of Dixie
July 11:
- country rock with Pit Wagon
July 18:
- big R&B sounds with Weapons of Brass Destruction
July 25:
- the blues with Jim Herrick and Friends
August 1:
- rock and country with The Cutaways
August 8:
- the original sounds of Yata, Sinz and Orfield
The second annual Music Over Menomin Junior, the free live music series for children and their families, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on the library lawn starts June 11.
This series is funded by our partners at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
June 11:
- rock and roll recess with The Bazillions
June 18:
- good time sounds with Jim Nelson
June 25:
- laughs with Tom Pease
July 2:
- musical storytelling with Beth Jean
July 20 of this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The library is celebrating with space programming throughout the summer.
We have partnered with the UW-Stout Department of Chemistry and Physics to provide some fun and educational programs for both children and adults.
July 8-19
- at the library we will have on display a replica of the spacesuit worn by Alan Shepard and a Saturn V LEGO rocket both built by UW-Stout’s Dr. Alan Scott. A large photo of the moon walk will be available for your moon selfie to share on social media.
July 15
- at 7 p.m. at the library, the PBS NOVA documentary “First Man on the Moon” will be shown. Enjoy free Moon Pies and Tang along with us.
- Popcorn and Planets: An Evening of Stargazing will be held on the first cloudless night between
July 8 and 12
- at 9:30 p.m. on the library lawn. A telescope will be available for viewing. Watch the library’s Facebook page for updates. There will be popcorn.
July 16
- at 7 p.m. at the library, Dr. Alan Scott will conduct a workshop on model rocketry where the first 25 participants will get to assemble and test their own model rocket. The library is providing the rockets and engines. Pre-registration is required. Register by contacting Dr. Scott at scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line Model Rocketry. Registration deadline is June 25. Workshop is intended for upper elementary to high school youth.
July 17
- at 6 p.m., Dr. Alan Scott will conduct a program for elementary age youth on building and testing a Mars Lander. A parent or guardian will help. With the help of an adult, children will construct and test in water a Mars Lander kit. Kits will be provided to the first 25 children registered. Register by contacting Scott at scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line Mars Lander. Registration deadline is June 25.
August 7
- at 7 p.m. in the library, discover the story of Apollo 11 and how they made the first landing on the moon 50 years ago. John Heasley of Driftless Stargazing will present. John volunteers as a Solar System Ambassador Master Teacher with NASA.
Currently on display at the library are works by the Chippewa Valley Woodturners Guild. The Guild is involved with programs to introduce wood turning to young and old. As a club they produce many bowls that are donated to Feed My People and the Empty Bowls fundraising event. Be sure to stop in and see samples of their beautiful work.
The Dunn County News digitization project we undertook with Newspapers.com, a division of Ancestry.com, and Lee Enterprises the publisher of the News, is complete.
The archive from 1862-2014 is now available for searching. The archive can be accessed from any computer on the library’s network, including personal devices on our wireless internet.
This is a real game changer for those trying to do local research because full-text searching across the entire Dunn County News archive is now available.
Library staff completed digitization of the 1984 Dunn County History and it is now available for searching on the web at the Northwoods Memory Project site.
Stop in the library so we can help you get started with accessing both resources.
There are so many other programs going on at the library this summer that I don’t have space to mention them all in one column. I have barely mentioned children’s programming.
Check out our web calendar for all events: menomonielibrary.org/calendar/
