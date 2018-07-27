Exhibit experience
Buy Now

A member of the Cloverbuds, a 4-H youth group comprised of K-2 students, presents his handcrafted birdhouse made of wood and soda cans to a judge at the Dunn County Fair Wednesday afternoon. A total of 329 junior exhibitors entered projects at the fair this year that included woodworking crafts, photographs, paintings, baked goods, animals and more.

 LAURA GIAMMATTEI, The Dunn County News

Laura covers local/prep sports as well as school-related and general news in Dunn County. She can be contacted directly at laura.giammattei@lee.net or (715) 279-6721.

0
0
0
0
0

Dunn County News reporter

Laura covers local/prep sports as well as school-related and general news in Dunn County. She joined The Dunn County News in October 2016. She can be contacted directly at laura.giammattei@lee.net or (715) 279-6721.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.