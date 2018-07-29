The Wisconsin 2018 partisan primary is on Aug. 14, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to be sure people know how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting.
Most persons already have valid identification for voting purposes (driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, passport, etc.). There is no separate “voter ID.” Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at http://elections.wi.gov/ to check.
For persons who need identification to show at the polls for voting, DMV offers free Wisconsin IDs and has a process, called Voter ID Petition Process, if the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available. This process can be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. A list of the required documents is available at wisconsindmv.gov.
Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069. To find a DMV, check hours, services and wait times, visit wisconsindmv.gov\centers.
