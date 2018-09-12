135 Years
Saturday, Sept. 15, 1883
We are happy to learn that J.W. Granger, who was kicked by Mr. Sutliff’s horse is getting along finely. We hope to see him at the head of the Post next Saturday.
A trio of dudes visited this section recently on a hunting excursion. They made themselves very obnoxious by their impudence and lawlessness, so much so that some one, exasperated beyond endurance, during their absence from their team, cut their harnesses to pieces leaving them in bad shape for the return trip. The people say they were served right.
On the 10th, while Millard Brown was threshing, there were two heavy claps of thunder which caused the team to start to run. The coupling came apart and the horses got under pretty lively motion before they could be stopped.
125 Years
Friday, Sept. 15, 1893
Dr. Robt. Howison has opened a suite of dental rooms on the second floor of the First National bank building that will compare favorably with the best in the state. He has a complete outfit of all modern appliances in his profession, and will make a speciality of painless extracting, bridge and crown work, regulating teeth,etc.
Neither gas nor any other anaesthetic is used in his painless extracting process being local and entirely harmless. Dr. Howison has the reputation of being a fine workingman, he has many years experience in his profession, and we bespeak for him a share of the public patronage.
100 Years
Thursday, Sept. 12, 1918
Charles Cronk, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Cronk of this city was slightly wounded Aug. 18 in France. He was sent to a french hospital. Charles belongs to Co.I, 28th Infantry. He enlisted in Co. H march 26, 1917, and went over to France with that company. This is the second time he has been hurt, the first time being Aug. 13, when he received a bayonet wound in the hand. Charles has written home that every member of Co I has been wounded.
Elk Mound — Considerable excitement was caused last Tuesday when one of the straw stacks at the John Schannon farm burned to the ground. The fire was soon under control so that nothing else was damaged. The fire undoubtedly started from the threshing machine which was threshing there.
75 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1943
Dunn County and perhaps seven or eight adjoining counties may take part in a blackout on Wednesday evening, October 6, from 9 to 9:30 o’clock, announces G.E. Sipple, commander of the Dunn County Citizens Defense Corps.
Mr. Sipple has applied to the Wisconsin headquarters of Civilian Defense for permission to hold a blackout in Dunn County on that evening. It is understood that civilian defense heads of the surrounding counties have applied for sanctions to hold blackouts on the same nights, and so it is likely that a block of counties through this area will cooperate in the staging of a general blackout.
Last Thursday evening the new air raid signals were tested in Dunn County and found generally satisfactory, Mr. Sipple stated, after hearing from various control center chiefs.
Mr. Sipple explained the meaning of the signals given as follows: the first sustained blast indicated enemy planes might be near, warning citizens to be ready for a blackout. The red signal, consisting of short whistle blasts, indicated that enemy planes were overhead. The second blue signal, consisting of a sustained whistle blast, indicated that the danger had passed but that citizens should continue to be on the alert.
50 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1968
The cost to raze the former Menomonie high school building on Broadway — a project now underway — is approximately half the cost of erecting the structure, according to various sources of information. P.V. Farmer, Eau Claire, who has the contract for razing the building, said demolition charges are approximately $23,000.
Cost of the structure was $46,259.43 according to The News files. This figure didn’t include heating, lighting and plumbing which were done under separate contracts. The Central School on Broadway was the second to serve Menomonie students and was closed Dec. 29, 1962, when the new school located at the southwest edge of the community was completed.
A report was carried in the Jan. 3, 1962, issue of The News on the school closing and the comment was made, “What happens to the building is anyone’s guess.” More than eight years later the answer is provided.
25 Years
Sunday, Sept. 12, 1993
A $1.4 million project to construct a new east-west runway at the Lee Score Memorial Airport was authorized by Gov. Tommy Thompson Wednesday.
“This is a major investment in the airport,” he said as he signed documents releasing state funds for the project. “The new runway will provide an attractive new incentive for economic development in the community as well as improve safety.” he continued.
The governor’s action released $70,000 in state funds to build a new 4,300 foot long east-west runway and partial parallel taxiway. In addition, medium intensity runway lights, runway end identifier lights and precision approach path indicators were approved.The city will also contribute $70,000 with the Federal Aviation Administration providing $1,260,000. The federal contribution comes from a special block grant administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aeronautics.
The existing north-south runway will remain open during construction of the new east-west runway.
15 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2003
The 112th annual meeting of the Dunn County Old Settlers will be held Oct. 6, at the Tainter United Methodist Church. Registration will be followed by a noon meal, there will be a short business meeting and a guest speaker. Lois Schultz will talk about the Caddie Woodlawn Park and restoration plans for the Woodlawn House located in the park, just south of Downsville.
The Dunn County Old Settlers is believed to be the oldest continuous organization in Dunn County, meeting annually since 1891. The first meeting was held at the George Galloway Furniture Store in Menomonie, and George Ausman was chosen Chairman.
Highlights of some of the past meetings are a source of local interest. In 1900, 200 people were served dinner at a total cost of $51.89. The 1921 meeting was a basket social held at Riverside Park in Menomonie. The 1942 meeting was held at Pythian Hall in Menomonie and included patriotic songs and prayers for the safety of “our boys in service.” In 1972 the Old Settlers met at UW-Stout and Ed Phelan entertained the “old-timers with stories and jokes ... pointing out the dos and don’ts as a master of ceremony must follow.”
Attendance has ranged from eight to more than 200. Anyone residing in Dunn County is invited and encouraged to attend.
10 Years
Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008
Boyceville — Village trustees observed “Appreciation Night” when they gathered last Monday for their monthly meeting. By resolution, the board extended its appreciation to all citizens of Boyceville and surrounding area for their efforts that resulted in a fun filled Cucumber Festival weekend.
Conversely, after agreeing to pay nearly $10,000 for a Toughbook computer for the police squad car, the board was on the receiving end of accolades from Chief Daniel Wellumson for the support it has given the department during the approximate six years he has been associated with the agency. The purchase price includes software and installation.
Wellumson said the computer, which will be hooked into the State Patrol Network, is a common tool in squad cars today because it increases the efficiency of officers, while creating safer working conditions.
5 Years
Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013
Three UW-Stout students are featured in an upcoming show about sewing that will air on Public Broadcasting Service stations nationwide.In the episode of “Sewing with Nancy,” host Nancy Zieman interviews three of the five students who in fall 2012 took second place in the international Safety Products Student Design Challenge. Their Emergency Evacuation Harness is a canvas suit that helps someone carry a disabled person on their back in an emergency situation
“Sewing with Nancy,” which began in 1982, is the longest running show about sewing on television. ... The team, made up of students in apparel design and development, created the harness in the Functional Clothing Design course taught by Gindy Neidermyer.
