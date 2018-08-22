135 Years
Saturday, Aug. 25 1883
Dr. Reynolds removed a scale of pine cone from the eye of Ole Jacobson, an employee of the Knapp Stout & Co. Company, at Cedar Falls, last Wednesday. The scale flew into his eye last April when at work in the woods, and has caused him much pain and trouble. It became imbedded in the eyeball and was a source of constant irritation. The operation was entirely successful and Mr. Jacobson returned to work a very happy mortal.
125 Years
Friday, Aug. 25 1893
The Knapp Stout & Co. Company shut down the night run of its big water mill in this city last Saturday, throwing sixty-five men out of employment. In the employment of workmen the Company gives preference to men with families to support, which is a wise and humane policy to be governed by.
Sarah J. Galloway, who was struck by a mail bag thrown from a railroad car at Durand, Wis., after trying her damage suit against the Milwaukee road three times, has at least secured a verdict says the Pioneer Press, that will stand as far as the district court is concerned. The jury has awarded the plaintiff $10,000.
100 Years
Thursday, Aug. 22, 1918
Five hundred people crowded the hall at Fall City last Tuesday night when the Royal Neighbors dedicated their service flag, fourteen names being on the roll of honor.
The Ludington Guard band of this city was present to open the dedication with a few selections in the open air. The address of the evening was given by L. D. Harvey and Paul E. Gregg led the community singing. The names on the roll of honor follow: Robert Nelson, Manley Nelson, Howard Nelson, Gilbert Doane, Edward Doane, Walter Doane, Rufus Jones, Raymond Jones, Bert Mars, Andrew Mars, Edward Johnson, Harry Curtis, Roy Whitney and Cecil Golden. The community sing was given such impetus that there will probably be more meetings.
75 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1943
The Knapp Graded School will open Monday. Sept. 6 with the following staff: Upper Grades, Mr. Tibbetts of Star Prairie; Grammar, Mrs. Rose Wilson of Menomonie; Intermediate, Miss Mabel Sorenson of Stanton; Primary, Miss Vivian Lemke of North Menomonie.
The interior of the Sinking Creek school house has been given a coat of paint, the work being done by Bill Goebel and Donald Jenson.
Pine Creek, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Christopherson and V. G. Siers went to Chippewa Falls Sunday and brought home some much needed school desks and other supplies for Evergreen school.
50 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1968
New Security System Installed At First National The First.National Bank here is now under the watchful eyes of a new electronic security system reports James E. Breitzman,’executive vice president.
Manufactured by Silent Knight of Hopkins, the system has been designed to offer a positive deterrent to the soaring crime rate. Last year, for example, external bank crimes rose 52 per cent over 1966. TV-type cameras provide photographic evidence in the event a crime takes place.
“It is a built-in eye witness,” declared Breitzman. But the primary benefit of the system is the threat of positive identification and the related preventative value. For this reason, The First National camera installation has been mounted in view of the entire business floor. A scanning device in the Silent Knight camera permits it to sweep a wide area, providing maximum surveillance, noted Breitzman.
Operational modes range from closed circuit TV to remote controlled time-lapse photography. More than 200 Silent Knight security cameras are said to have been installed in the Minneapolis area which is serving as a test i market for the new deterrent system, reports the vice president. He said First National is the first institution in this area to install a camera system.
Menomonie’s school board, in session Tuesday evening, hiked the price a nickel for the hot lunch program. Cost of a hot lunch was boosted from 30 to 35 cents after Wayne Devery, the district’s business manager, reported the hot lunch program sustained a $254.80 deficit in 1967-68. He anticipates that labor will cost an additional $3,300 in 1968-69. Therefore, had all other factors remained constant, he predicted a $3,550 loss in 1968-69 had the price not been increased.
The 35 cents charge should result in a $3,700 profit during the coming school year, said the business manager. The district provides meals without charge in “hardship” cases, he I said, and 16,890 free lunches were served last year. However the district served 222,000 lunches for I which payment was made.
25 Years
Sunday, Aug. 22, 1993
Menomonie police and fire departments and ambulance personnel responded to a bomb threat at the Super 8 motel Wednesday at 9:28 p.m. and evacuated that building and the adjacent Kernel restaurant on North Broadway. At 10:30 p.m., a search of the building was completed and people were allowed to return to the businesses. An investigation traced the 911 call to the pay phone at the Burger King restaurant in downtown Menomonie.
15 Years
Sunday, Aug. 24, 2003
Underage tobacco sales continue to decrease in Dunn County, according to Corin Reding, Coordinator for the Dunn County Tobacco Free Coalition. The most recent investigation of tobacco retailers reveals a sell rate of 9.3 percent.
“We have been investigating tobacco retailers for only one year, yet we have seen a significant decline in the number of illegal tobacco sales to youth,” said Reding. “Last August, compliance checks were done for the first time ever in Dunn County and the sell rate was almost 17 percent. One year later we are in the single digits.”
The Dunn County Tobacco-Free Coalition began investigating tobacco retailers as part of the Wisconsin Wins program.
The state implemented the program in the summer of 2002 after a federally required survey found 34 percent of Wisconsin retailers were selling tobacco to minors. The goal of Wisconsin Wins is for retail clerks statewide to sell tobacco to kids no more than five to seven times out of 100.
The Dunn County Tobacco-Free Coalition continues to work with retailers to train clerks in avoiding illegal tobacco sales to minors.
“Every year, over 16,000 Wisconsin kids begin smoking,” said Reding. “Dunn County tobacco mailers are helping to stop this deadly trend by refusing to sell tobacco to youth. They deserve a big ‘thank you’ from our community for caring about the health of Dunn County’s kids.”
10 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008
Menomonie’s sophomore and varsity football teams tested out the new turf at Williams Stadium for the first time on Saturday in the annual intrasquad scrimmages.
In the first half of the varsity game, quarterback Nick Jacobson gave his arm a workout, completing a 25 yard pass to Ethan Scheffler and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jake Wilson on the opening drive.
Jacobson and Wilson connected again late in the half with a 32-yard pass completion.
While nine players got the opportunity to carry the ball, Kent Diasabeygunawardena and Brady Benn were the work horses, as each carried the ball five times for a total of 20 and 19 yards, respectively.
Despite a strong offensive effort the defense controlled the first half, forcing five fourth-down situations and two turnovers by fumble. Menomonie scrimmages Stevens Point, Hudson and Ellsworth this weekend and opens its regular season on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Marshfield.
5 Years
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013
University of Wisconsin-Stout has signed an agreement to explore collaboration in several academic areas with a government university in Moscow.
UW-Stout Chancellor Charles W. Sorensen signed a memorandum of understanding with the National University of Science and Technology MISiS to collaborate initially on research, scholarly activity, student and faculty exchanges, and visits.
MISiS stands for Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys, the school’s former name.
NUST Vice Rector Timothy O’Connor toured UW-Stout on Thursday, Aug. 15, and met with Sorensen and other officials. NUST, founded in 1918, has about 12,000 students at its Moscow and branch campuses. A research-intensive school, NUST is a leader in Russia for training engineers and scientists, especially in materials science, metallurgy and nanotechnology.
O’Connor believes NUST can benefit from UW-Stout’s applied learning model, especially in the area of design, while UW-Stout can benefit from NUST’s strength in core engineering.
