135 Years
Saturday, July 28, 1883
A match game of base ball was played Thursday 26th between the Blue Caps of Menomonie and Red Caps of St. Paul, resulting in the defeat of the former by a score of 10 to 5. Our boys led handsomely to the sixth inning, when careless playing on their part allowed their opponents to get in five tallies without interruption, which set-back our boys were unable to recover from. It is expected a return game will be played next week.
125 Years
Friday, July 28, 1893
The Blind Boys Concert troupe, composed of students from the asylum for the blind at Janesville, will give a vocal and instrumental concert at the Opera House, Saturday evening. These young men are considered to be fine musicians and will undoubtedly give an interesting entertainment. Admission .25 and .15 cents. Tickets will be on sale at Ingraham Jewelry Store.
100 Years
Thursday, July 25, 1918
Against the protest of the city authorities made both to the corporation and to the Wisconsin Railroad commission, the Wisconsin-Minnesota Light & Power Company Monday forenoon lowered the water at the local dam to the extent of about five feet.
As a result of this action the city is practically without fire protection other than that afforded by the chemical truck, the shores of Lake Menomin are strewn with dead fish, and it is claimed by the city officials that the health of the public is seriously endangered.
The purpose of lowering the water is to make certain repairs to the middle of the dam upon which Hans Enger is now engaged for the company.
75 Years
Wednesday, July 28, 1943
It will be a fun-packed Dunn County Fair. A monster program has been arranged for the entire fair, one that is entirely new and different, yet combines most of the standard features to be found at the larger fairs throughout America.
The featured attractions of the evening Grandstand show will be the Dunn County Fair Annual Revue which has been provided by special arrangement with one of the country’s most famous booking agent of outdoor attractions. A carload of equipment, including a scenic background 150 feet long plus a cast of over 100 people will arrive by train early in the morning of the first day.
Twelve, big vaudeville and circus attractions will be presented both afternoon and evening, interspersed by many track events during the afternoon and the glorified revue features at night. The management is enthusiastic over the program as it is now arranged and promise that it will excel by far anything presented on the fairgrounds heretofore.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 24, 1968
Because of the congressional mandate to cut back federal employment to the June 30, 1966, level — including 83,238 for the postal service nationally and many in this area — mail service limitations will start locally July 27, Postmaster Elmer Bressler said today.
The local postal head has been advised by Postmaster General W. Marvin Watson to comply with the cutback required by Congress under the recently enacted tax bill by reducing some postal service and curtailing new hiring.
The postmaster also noted that beginning July 1 all planned extensions of city and rural delivery were curtailed. At this time there are no plans to provide mail delivery service to new housing subdivisions and apartment projects. General delivery windows will be open for two hours on Saturdays; from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., to deliver mail to general delivery patrons and to firms that normally call for their mail at the post office.
25 Years
Sunday, July 25, 1993
If you were anywhere near Menomonie this past Tuesday, no doubt you heard about a gigantic house being moved through town. Hundreds of people lined the streets as the former rectory of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was moved to its new home south of Menomonie on state Highway 25. ... Many will remember the 300 ton brick building as it was pulled gracefully through the city. Movers made the grandiose effort look easy, and spectators watched in amazement as the huge building gilded between numerous buildings, street signs and lights.
Although the move will undoubtedly become part of Menomonie’s history, it’s also noteworthy to point out that an important piece of history has been saved by the century-old house being moved. Without the willingness of Mike and Marsha Stafford to take on the tremendous task (both financially and physically) of moving the rectory, it most likely would have been bulldozed to make way for the church’s new parish center.
15 Years
Sunday, July 27, 2003
Four local athletes from Menomonie competed in the 24 hours of the Nine Mile Mountain Bike Race in Wausau. The team Red Cedar Velo Club. consisted of Jeff Jacobson, Mark Lewis, Jeff Peterson and Kevin Roytek.
This was the fifth running of the race. It has grown from about 50 teams to more than 100 teams, totaling more than 500 athletes competing. The race was located at the Nine Mile Forest in Wausau.
The course consisted of cross-country ski trails and “single track’ winding through the woods to make a total lap distance of 15.6 miles.
Each team member took turns riding one lap around the course and then tagging off to the next team member in order. The team was able to complete a total of 21 laps with a total distance of 327.1 in the 24 hours.
The four riders plan on doing a few more races throughout the summer and fall but no more 24 hour races are in their schedules this year.
10 Years
Wednesday, July 23, 2008
A Menomonie resident who has been boxing for the past 11 years, is trying to arouse some interest in the sport in this area of Wisconsin.
Harley “The Sandman” Kilfiany, 28, began a boxing career in Nevada at the age of 17. After moving to Menomonie with his wife and kids to be near her family, he has been trying to stay involved in the sport and is letting others know that boxing is still alive, and there are ways to get started if they want to pursue it.
Kilfiany boxes in the cruiserweight division (boxers less than 200 pounds) and currently has a record of 6-1 with five knockouts. His last match took place at Grand Casino Hinckley in Minnesota He won that match with a second-round knockout. He is the 2007 Golden Gloves Upper Midwest Regional Champion and is trying to get as many matches in the Midwest as possible.
5 Years
Wednesday, July 24, 2013
The Dunn County Health Department reports a dead crow found in Dunn County on July 11 has tested positive for West Nile virus. It’s the first bird — out of three samples collected in the county and city of Menomonie — that has tested positive since surveillance began on May 1.
West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito that acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. “The positive bird means that residents of Dunn County need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” Wendy MacDougall, Dunn County public health director explained.
The majority of people who are infected with West Nile virus do not get sick. The remaining 10 percent who do become ill usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache rash and fatigue.
