135 Years
Saturday, Sept. 8, 1883
Lovers of the graceful art of dancing will be sure to attend the first annual ball of the Hook and Ladder company at Grob’s Hall, Sept. 12, as every arrangement has been made to insure a pleasant time. In the afternoon at 2 o’clock the company will parade through the principal streets of the city, making a fine display. Members of the organization are requested to appear promptly at that hour at the engine house, in full uniform, prepared to take part in the parade.
The Ludington Guard has purchased twenty closets in which to keep their arms and uniforms. They were manufactured by A.H. Johnson. ... County surveyor D.W. Walte has platted for Schyler Pierce 5 blocks of 8 lots each at Caryville Station, about three miles east of Meridean. The new village is called Pierce.
125 Years
Friday, Sept. 8, 1893
Frank Catt, the Peru melon grower, has opened for business in the Heller block, opposite the Memorial and will control the melon market for the next fortnight. His melons were never finer as to size, quality or flavor. The black spanish and ice cream are the two kinds he handles, their names being sufficient guaranty of their excellence.
Wolves are altogether too numerous in town of Tainter. Frank Lausted reports four sheep from his flock were killed by wolves and also Herman Hauke lost five, Robert Lenke two and Fred Knopp one. It is reported that Geote Paul has lost twenty.
Chippewa Falls and Menomonie had an alleged game of base ball on the Menomonie fair grounds Wednesday afternoon. The visitors swatted our boys all over the field until they couldn’t distinguish first base from a decayed pumpkin, or a home run from a hole in the ground. The score stood 15 to 1 in favor of Chippewa Falls.
100 Years
Thursday, Sept. 5, 1918
One of the most spectacular events planned in connection with the War Savings campaign is to be the sending of a message to Washington by aeroplane by the school children of Wisconsin as the result of their “”Flag Flight” to be conducted throughout the state in the near future. The message will be in the form of a huge silk flag adorned by one star for practically every high school in the state. This flag will be a specially constructed one for this occasion and its field of blue will be left blank for the stars to be attached.
Run between schools: The speediest and most enduring runners from among the boys of the various high schools will be selected to form relay teams for the delivery of the flag from one school to another. At every high school a star will be attached by some girl student who has a brother or father now in the army or navy service.
75 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1943
Carpenters, painters, machinists, steel workers and other specialized skills are needed now by the Corps of Engineers, Col. George M. MacMullin, post commander at Camp McCoy has announced. Men who are accepted for the Engineers under this plan will be furnished a letter which will assure them they will be assigned to March Field, Calif., Geiger Field, Wash., or Camp Claiborne, LA., for 30 days of basic training.
Requirements include age limits of 18 to 45, normal physical requirements for acceptance by the Army, and education and experience in one of the 63 trades needed by the Engineers.
50 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1968
Four service stations located in three different county communities were hit by burglars sometime Monday evening or Tuesday morning, reports Undersheriff Daryl (Corky) Spangnoletti. Nothing was reported missing in two of the break-ins. The heaviest loss was sustained by Ken Swenson’s Station in Connorsville where the burglars took four tires, a 12 volt battery, and between $20 and $25 from the cash register. Entry was gained by pulling a screen from a restroom window and pushing the glass aside.
Joe Riedl’s Station in Connorsville was also entered buy nothing was reported missing. The burglars entered the building by forcing open a south door. A tire and about $35 were taken from Doug McVey’s “66” Station in Wheeler. Entry was gained through a west window leading into the furnace room.
25 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1993
University of Wisconsin Stout’s $10 million Fryklund Hall campaign, to create an advanced manufacturing center on campus, has received a major gift of $410,000 from GerIaldine Raisler Hedberg, a Janesville business person and 1951 graduate of UW-Stout. ... Through the UW System Board of Regents, the state has committed $5 million to remodel Fryklund Hall’s 65,000 square feet and $1.3 million for equipment.
Overall, the campaign seeks an additional $10 million for equipment, student scholarships and faculty development, with the primary emphasis on equipment. A planned advanced manufacturing center will allow the facility to become a showcase for industry and other educational institutions. To date, the campaign has raised more than $6 million in cash and pledges.
15 Years
Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003
It was a beautiful morning in Knapp. The sun was shining brightly, temperatures were refreshingly cool and winds were light. Friends and neighbors stood at the ready with cameras in hand, eagerly awaiting the “big event.”
Dean Davis was nervous, to say the least. When La Venture Crane and Rigging of New Richmond drove into the farmyard with a million-dollar crane, everyone knew something amazing was about to happen. Thirty minutes later, a 15X15-foot gazebo and supports was sitting atop the 36 foot poured concrete silo on the Davis property.
When Davis purchased the 20-acre property at E905 770th Avenue in the Town of Stanton, the silo, which was built in 1941 and used for many years to store feed for heifers, was a candidate for rehabilitation or some other type of treatment. At least in Davis’ eyes. “I’ve seen other silos used in other ways, and would always think.” That’s what I’d do” he said. So Davis, went to work picking pieces of wood from salvage jobs. He started to build the structure last winter, assembled it in his shop, disassembled it and reassembled it on site.
The final product is a 32x32 foot deck on which he placed a 15x15 foot octagonal gazebo. Davis had an engineer come to the site to inspect the silo to determine if it would support the 20,000pound structure on top of it.
10 Years
Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008
Concerns about the possible “sign wars” caused the Menomonie City council to postpone making a decision about an ordinance amendment. Speaking on behalf of White Cedar Development on Tuesday, attorney Peter Reinhardt pleaded the case to amend the current ordinance and allow the Village at White Pine and Comforts of Home to erect a sign on an outlot adjacent to 22nd Avenue and visible from Interstate 94.
The existing city ordinance does not allow for signs to be erected off premises on outlets and has specific size limitations for signs in general. Currently, freestanding signs more than five feet high are not allowed in a residential sign district. Reinhardt noted that the reason for the signs is to make people aware of what is there and how to get there.” He said that the Village at White Pine is down the hill and concealed from Wilson Street “which makes it extremely difficult for individuals coming off of the Interstate to find the property. And the current signs are not readily visible from the Interstate.” Mayor Dennis Kropp responded that his fear is that to allow this sign could produce a landscape of “sign wars” similar to what is visible from Interstate 94 around Hudson.
5 Years
Sunday, Sept. 8 2013
The Boyceville library is being remodeled. The library is outdated and in need of new carpet, shelving, paint and furniture. Circulation has increased, and many activities have brought in more children and teens. New ideas are attracting people — young and old — to the library. Technology has been updated within the budget. It is progressive.
Of course, funds are required to do a project of this proportion. Part of the cost has already been met through the village of Boyceville, donations and projects held by the library, but more funds are still needed. Ginny Julson, library director, is writing grants to help with the cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.