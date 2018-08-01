135 Years
Saturday, Aug. 4, 1883
The surveyors for the new railroad have left Colfax, and the people are resuming their quiet habits again, although much speculation is engaged in as to where the road will be built. A rumor, that a large steam saw mill it to be erected here in a few years if the railroad is built, is now being circulated. That Colfax is a good point for a saw mill there is not the slightest doubt, as it is at the center of a large scope of country that has to be supplied with lumber from quite a distance at present, and of course Colfax would be the nearest point for farmers within a radius of 10 miles, to get their lumber.
125 Years
Friday, Aug. 4, 1893
The Ludington Guard, sixty strong goes to Camp Douglas next Sunday morning on special train.
John Maladay, the forger, escaped from the Durand jail July 29, and is wanted badly by the sheriff of Pepin county. He is described as being five feet and eleven inches tail; fifty years of age; weight about 150 pounds; thin nose and square face, had on dark colored pants and no coat.
100 Years
Thursday, Aug. 1, 1918
The Wisconsin Milling company has purchased the building formerly used as the office of the Knapp, Stout & Co. company, and will use it as the Milling company office. This building has been unoccupied for twelve years. After the mills of the Knapp, Stout & Co. company shut down in 1901 it continued in use until 1906, while the affairs of the company were being closed up. The building was then closed.
The Milling company is now reshingling the building and making certain interior alterations. This is the last of the buildings of the buildings of the Knapp, Stout & Co. company’s once extensive plant in this city to pass into other hands. The Wisconsin Milling company will resume operations sometime next week, it is expected, after the arrival of certain rolls and other machinery.
75 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1943
Gunner’s Mate 3/C Kenneth Morris Olson, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry A. Olson, farmers near Downsville, on Route 4, has been reported by the Navy Department as being a prisoner of the Japanese on the Philippine islands. His parents have received word from that department telling them this. The Olson family have lived on Route 4 the past three years and before that lived near Forest, in St. Croix county.
Mr. and Mrs. Olson last heard from their son over a year ago when a postcard he sent was received by them. Gunner’s Mate Olson has been in the navy three years and has been overseas about two years. It is believed he became a prisoner of the Japs about the time that the Philippines were captured by the enemy.
He is the second Dunn county man reported to be a prisoner of the Japanese. The other is Lieut. Col. Adlai Young of Menomonie who was captured when Manila fell.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 31, 1968
A community shelter plan developed by Robert Kirk, county civil defense director, was approved by the Dunn County board of supervisors in session last Wednesday evening.
A brochure which will tell county residents where to go and what to do in case of nuclear attack and natural disasters, will be printed at federal expense and distributed throughout the county in October. The brochure will include general information on steps required to provide private shelters, a family emergency plan, and a map of public shelters.
A survey of buildings in the county was conducted in 1962-63 to determine if they offer protection. This survey showed there are 11,000 excellent shelter spaces in the county in existing buildings — most of them on the Stout State University campus.
There isn’t adequate shelter in the rural areas, however, and when the total population is considered, there is a 55 percent deficit. Existing shelters have been stocked with food, water, medical supplies and radiation detection equipment.
Homes throughout the county were surveyed last fall to determine their protection factor. This information has been sent to residents along with plans for bringing homes up to a safe protection factor and for caring for livestock. Kirk reported Wednesday that the Dunn County plan is the first one in a five-state area to be approved by defense officials in Washington.
25 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1993
The sight of a man riding on top of a grain car in a train caused Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy Randall Smeltzer to signal the engineer to a stop in the town of Menomonie Saturday. Smeltzer was westbound on state Highway 12 when he asked the dispatch officer to alert the railroad. He then drove to Hwy 12 and county road BB, stopped at the crossing and started his emergency lights.
When the train stopped, he ordered the man off. Smeltzer’s reports said the man was “very cooperative, however intoxicated.”
The young man had hopped the train at 1:30 a.m. near the University of Minnesota because of a bet with a friend, police reports indicate. He was turned over to railroad officials for charges.
15 Years
Sunday, Aug. 3, 2003
The nation had 24.3 million veterans as of 2001, of whom 1.6 million were women and 2.2 million had a service-connected disability. Have these numbers increased, decreased or stayed the same since then?
The Census Bureau’s monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) ... will yield an answer to these and other questions about the nation’s military veterans.
“The survey collects information on veterans status by a variety of characteristics, such as age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, period of service, labor force status and disability status,” said Stanley D. Moore, director of the Census Bureau’s Chicago regional office. “The Census Bureau collects these data in the CPS every other August. The statistics are used to analyze the characteristics of disabled veterans, measure the effectiveness of current veterans’ benefit programs and help plan future programs and facilities for veterans.”
Census Bureau field representatives also ask about the characteristics of the country’s labor force. Data are collected on employment, unemployment, hours of work, earnings, age, sex, race, marital status, educational attainment, occupation and industry. From these data comes the monthly unemployment rate, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is scheduled to release on Sept. 5, 2003.
10 Years
Sunday, Aug. 3, 2008
A “U.S. 3 Royal “ golf ball, estimated to be more than 75 years old, was found recently by Fran Lucking at the Menomonie Golf & Country Club. After close inspection of an enlarged photo of the ball, the name of the golfer who deposited the ballin the ravine on the right side of hole No. 2 (old hold No. 5) is somewhat legible and it has been concluded that the ball was hit by V. Grannis.
According to Luckmg’s research, the ball. which has a mesh cover and a rubber core, is from the 1930 circa.
“I didn’t notice anything different about the ball when I found it. I just tossed it into a pail I carry with me on my hunts. When f got home, I couldn’t figure out why the ball didn’t wash up. It was then I realized what I had found. According to The History of Dunn County published in 1925, an Irvin Van Vliet Grannis was a well established physician and surgeon of Menomonie. After serving in the U.S. Army in World War I, he returned here and associated with the Menomonie Clinic.
Could the ball in Lucking’s possession be one that Dr.Grannis hooked or sliced into the ravine some 75 years ago?
5 Years
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2013
The lights went out in Jarvis Hall the night of June 21 when more than 3 inches of rain fell in a short time in Menomonie, flooding city streets and filling the basement of the university’s newest building.
Now thanks to the work of dedicated university employees and contractors, electrical equipment has been replaced in the Jarvis Hall basement, walls have been painted, flooring is new, information technology is operating and laboratories and storage areas are getting back to normal.
The damage will be covered by insurance; the claims are still being submitted, so no firm damage estimate has been calculated. University officials said the damage will run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
