135 Years
Saturday, Aug. 18, 1883
Wm Huber has completed his brick block and can now enjoy the satisfaction of being the owner of one of the best buildings, with one of the best locations, in the city. The first floor he will occupy with his saloon. The second story has been left in one room, 24 x 70 and is one of the handsomest halls in the city. In the basement is large cellar admirably fitted for a barber shop. Mr. Huber will open his saloon to the public Saturday, with a superb free lunch served. With so fine an outfit and with First Lieutenant Aug. Butzerine behind the bar, this is bound to become one of the most popular resorts in the city.
125 Years
Friday, Aug. 18, 1893
Davis Stori has christened the new place of amusement which has sprung from the ashes of Concert Hall- New Opera House.
County Clerk Hosford has painters and paper-hangers at work renovating offices and halls at the court house.
Frank Hober has opened a fine barber shop in the basement of the First National Bank opposite the Memorial.
100 Years
Thursday, Aug. 15, 1918
Twenty-one volunteer for patriotic service but many lack educational qualifications. The student nurse reserve campaign ended Aug. 11. About twenty-one girls of Dunn County volunteered but only six were eligible. The girls showed a splendid spirit of self-sacrifice and a willingness to serve their country, but all of the volunteers could ot be accepted on account of not having the educational qualifications. Those who enrolled are : Ragna Berg, Ester Hoimyr, Esther Thompson, Myrtle Rongstad, Ruth Marine, all of Menomonie and Olga Hovre of Colfax.
75 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1943
Boyceville: First World War 2 Casualty.Mr. and Mrs. John Bosshart received a telegram Wednesday from the war department announcing the death of their son Pfc. Carl J. Bosshardt who had been killed in action July 15 in Sicily.
Fred Stubbs left Thursday for Alaska where he will be employed on the Alaska Highway. Harvey Sutliff who intended to go with him was rejected as he did not pass his physical examination.
50 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1968
Grand opening of the new Quarterback Club Restaurant, located at 1221 S. Broadway here, will take place Aug. 23-25. “We’re calling it our kickoff party” states Ruben Swenson, club owner. Visitors are invited to view the “world’s Largest football” which has been used to top off the new building and to meet Bill Brown, Viking fullback, who will be the official host at the kickoff party. Prizes at the party will include halfback burgers, fullback burgers and red dogs which are specialties of the new Quarterback Club menu. Souvenirs to be given away will include footballs, balloons, pennants and pencils.
25 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1993
Two Menomonie funeral homes have merged, and the new business will be called Stanton- Goodrich- Rhiel funeral home. The former Stanton-Rhiel funeral home will be the site of the new combined operation. The old Goodrich-Sampson funeral home property has been sold and will be converted to housing, according to Bruce Sampson. Goodrich-Sampson funeral home has been located in Menomonie since 1925, and Stanton-Rhiel has served the city and surrounding area since 1947.
15 Years
Sunday, Aug. 17, 2003
Menomonie High School will honor juniors and seniors who were a part of the school’s first football championship team during the first game of the 2003 season. The 1993 team is remembered for its thrilling final two games, beating Monroe and Ashwaubenon. The team broke Monroe’s 44 game winning streak enroute to the championship game with Ashwaubenon. Players and coaches who attend will be announced at halftime. Clips from the 1993 season will be played during pre-game, during each time out and at the end of each quarter.
10 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2008
Carnival workers capture “counterfeiter” The suspect, a juvenile, was apprehended by the Dunn County Sheriff deputies after passing two counterfeit $20 bills to a vigilant midway vendors. The Menomonie area has been plagued with a number of counterfeit bills passed over the course of the last several weeks. Charles Waterman, Calkins midway manager, was the person responsible for the apprehension effort. Waterman said “ First we got a $5 bill in the corndog wagon, then a $10 bill at one of the games,. Then at the end of the night, we found a $20 bill in the popcorn wagon.” When the bills were discovered, Waterman immediately notified local law enforcement officials.
5 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013
The Colfax community can pay tribute to two local everyday heroes by rolling up a sleeve and donating blood at the Colfax High School summer blood drive.
Penny Noer, volunteer blood drive coordinator, is retiring after 40 years of dedicated service to the Red Cross, and Dennis Geissler, former School District of Colfax superintendent who spent his entire career giving back to the community and the education of area youths, will be honored.
The Red Cross recognizes everyday heroes who give of themselves and in some way help their communities.
“Because Penny and Dennis were so passionate about giving back to the community, it’s very fitting that others will have the opportunity to pay tribute to these everyday heroes by donating blood,” said Geoff Kaufmann, CEO, North Central Blood Services Region.
Donations collected at the blood drive in honor of Noer and Geissler may be used for trauma victims — due to accidents and burns — heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, premature babies, patients with complications during childbirth and for patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or other diseases, such as sickle cell disease.
