135 Years
Saturday, Sept. 1, 1883
Miss Eliza Wilson lost her pocket book, containing over $100, on a recent visit to our town. ... During a dance last Friday evening in Central Hall someone sprinkled cayenne pepper on the floor, causing quite a sneeze.
Mrs. Wm Baskin celebrated her birthday yesterday with a rag bee. There were ten ladies present and they sewed twenty pounds of rags. Mrs. Geo Baskin, we believe, claimed the honor of using the most thread-while all present accorded her the best faculty for saving buttons.
125 Years
Friday, Sept. 1 1893
About two hundred pounds of pork was stolen from the slaughterhouse of Christ Krause last Saturday night. Theodore and Otto Damm, father and step son were arrested for the theft and their pork found on their premises. The boy plead guilty, claiming that the father urged him to commit the crime, and was sentenced by Squire Hoagland to ten days in jail. The elder Damm’s trial is set for Sept. 6
A squad of hoodlums visited the melon patch at the asylum, carried away what melons they wanted to eat and cut and piled the vines. Of course boys brought up in a Christian land would not steal melons raised by insane people. They must have come from Eau Claire. This is a shame — even Gov. Peck did not advise stealing water-melons from a state institution.
100 Years
Thursday, Aug. 29, 1918
The severe electrical storm that hit Dunn county early Wednesday morning caused damage to farm property in several townships. The following losses are reported by the Farmers Mutual Insurance company:
Charles Burton, Town of Tiffany, two cows killed by lightning; Henry DeLine, town of Sherman, one cow killed; Hans Gilbertson, Colfax, horse killed; William Koepp, town of Menomonie, shed damage; T.L. Lowery, town of colfax, grain stack burned.
Three little girls of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schutz were taken very ill Monday and a physician from Elmwood was called and found them to be poisoned by eating some chocolate candy. They are all getting along nicely at this writing.
75 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1943
Living up to the reputation of being the “best little fair in Western Wisconsin” the annual Ridgeland fair will be held on Labor Day. “Fair Day” at Ridgeland is always the occasion for a great big family reunion of folks in that vicinity and former residents who come home for the fair.
Among the days feature attractions are the horse pulling contest; a baseball game, something of a treat in this area that has been without baseball all season; the newest of rides on the pike; $400 in bonds given away and a grand dance at night.
Four hundred people were in attendance at the Wakanda park swimming beach on Sunday when the Boy Scouts of the Red Cedar district participated in the water carnival. Scouts came from Durand, Boyceville, Colfax and Menomonie. A.F. Anderholm, scout executive of the district, delivered a welcoming speech.
Here are a list of winners in each event:
Big Splash-Bruce Beyer, Walking race-Blake Dickleman, Little Splash-Paul Steen, Back Stroke-Roger Hardy, Dive (any style)-Luther Steen, Underwater swimming-Jerry Duncan, Float-Byron Dodge, Free Style-Herbert Duncan, Relay Race-Team of Billy Josephson, Bill Sipple, Herbert Duncan.
Judges were Rev. Steen, Ralph Bongey and Everett Chilgren. Scorer was George H. O’Brien. John Nimlos served as master of ceremonies.
50 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 1968
Public may borrow records form library. The Mabel Tainter Memorial Library has recently acquired a record collection from RCA Victor.
The collection features: Eddy Arnold’s “Lonely Again,” Ethel Merman’s “Annie Get Your Gun,” Harry Belafonte’s “On Campus,” Al Hirt’s “Music to Watch Girls By,” and Hugo Montenegro’s “ Come Spy with Me.”
The collection also features such top recorders as Lorne Green, Julie Andrews, Jimmy Dean, Kate Smith, Denis Vaughan and Gale Garnett.
“We are proud to add this collection to our present records and we invite the public to come in and enjoy these records.” said Miss Elizabeth Pinkepank, librarian. The loan period for these records is one week.
25 Years
Sunday, Aug. 29, 1993
Construction started downtown Wednesday on a $34,000 project to provide handicapped access to the Menomonie Post Office. Currently, people who cannot use the stairs must go around back of the post office and use a ramp designed for mail carts to get up to a door. Sometimes disable people will request that a postal worker come out to the front sidewalk to provide service. “We ‘ll be more than happy to start providing the exact same services to the disabled as to the rest of the public,” said Robert Colaizy, Menomonie postmaster. “It should have been done long ago.” Planning for the project started before Colaizy came to the post office, he said, but was delayed by “red tape” required because the building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
15 Years
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2003
The National Weather service declared on thursday something area farmers have known for some time, that Dunn County is in the throes of a “moderate drought.” That was an upgrade from the “abnormally dry” status that was in effect for several weeks. Until Thursday, no appreciable rain had fallen in Dunn County since the 1.22 inches on July 15.
Any rainfall that fell Thursday night was too little, and potentially too late, for many Dunn County farmers, especially those on light or medium soils.
“This makes a guy sick, really,” said Jim Faust, UW-Extension Dunn County ag agent.”The harvest represents a whole year’s worth of planning, planting, hard work and capital investment,” Faust said, “and then to have all that work go down the drain is downright disappointing.”
10 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008
Obama makes second stop in Chippewa Valley. Sen. Barack Obama casually walked towards a waiting crowd of about 300 people Sunday afternoon in the Rod and Gun Park in Eau Claire. The senator, who is set to accept nomination for president Thursday, donned a crisp white shirt and khaki pants at invitation-only barbeque.
“Because I’m hungry, I am not going to talk long, “ he said making a personal connection with those in attendance. “I’m looking for a brat or a burger.” He soon turned serious about the reason for his visit-to get out the word that he is the ideal candidate for the middle-class and the people of Wisconsin. “I intend to win this election,” he said, reaching out to supporters. But he admitted that task could be difficult. The last two presidential elections in Wisconsin were won by Democratic candidates by less than 1 percent of the vote. “This election’s not going to be easy.” Obama said.
5 Years
Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013
Girls from 18 schools found out first hand what can happen when you combine strenuous activity and extreme heat Thursday at the Boyceville Cross Country Invitational.
With temperatures in the mid-90s and humidity high, Boyceville staff positioned water stations around the course, but water alone wasn’t enough to battle the heat as numerous runners were unable to finish the race and five received medical attention. As water ran out at the finish line, competitors moved over to the adjacent football practice field to use the makeshift fountains and mist for cooling and hydration purposes.
Many of those crossing the finish line were gasping for air, wheezing and collapsing, which led to a coaches meeting and the eventual cancellation of the boys race.
Colfax, which boasted three of the top 12 girls finishers, had three runners not finish the race and ended up placing sixth in the team standings. Sophomore standout Courtney Dressel was among those feeling the affects of the heat. “We had couple of kids who didn’t feel real good during the race,” said Colfax coach Joe Doucette. “Courtney got a little bit overheated. Fortunately, we (saw) her early where she didn’t overextend herself. It definitely was scary for a little bit, but she’s fine.”
