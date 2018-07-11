135 Years
Saturday, July 14, 1883
Willie Gifford, aged eleven years, son of Mrs Martha Gifford, a poor woman who lives on Elizabeth street in the Fourth ward, was drowned Tuesday forenoon, July 10 while bathing in the river near Fuss’ brewery. The river at that point is fed by numerous springs, making the water always unusually cold. It is supposed the boy was seized with cramps, and thus disabled, lost his life.
The aged die and our hearts are rent with grief. The accumulations of a lifetime, home and friends, may disappear and the sunshine of life be darkened eternally. But the fullest measure of grief and desolation comes when a promising young life in which is centered many fond hopes is suddenly quenched. Heaven help the poor mother who has lost her only son!
125 Years
Friday, July 14, 1893
One of the most destructive pests about the home is the moth, and against it the thrifty housewife wages relentless warfare. Mrs.Wm. Wilson discovered one of these white-winged messengers of destruction one day this week and traced it to its lair in the lounge. Then closing doors and windows she brought forth the the dish of sulphur and setting fire there-to, left the pest to its fate.
Reconnoitering a little later the room was not only found to be full of smoke, but the lounge was a mass of flames. Prompt use of the garden hose saved the house. The lounge was ruined, but the moth is supposed to have died.
100 Years
Thursday, July 11, 1918
Edward Mallery reported among the missing following battle with Germans. The following telegram was received by Mrs. Lesley Myers. 2120 Second street, July 7:
“Washington, D. C., July 7, 1918. Mrs. Wesley Myers, Menomonie, Wis. Deeply regret to inform you that Private Edward V. Mallery, infantry, is reported as missing in action, June 6. Will report information received. McCain, Adjt.-Gen.”
The above short telegram tells in a few brief words that another Menomonie boy has gone into action, but fails to tell the story. Has he been captured by the enemy and sent to some prisoner camp? Has he been wounded and not as yet been classified? Is he in No Man’s Land? Missing men have been accounted For after days of silence and the text of the telegram indicates that further information is expected. This is the first Dunn county boy reported as missing.
75 Years
Wednesday, July 14, 1943
This is an interesting story about a Springfield, bolt action army rifle, a weapon that is a “veteran” of two wars — World Wars I and II. If the rifle could talk, it would voice the opinion that it is a small world after all. The story is told jointly by Pfc. Earl A. Hoyt, 47, a veteran of World War I, and his brother-in-law, Pvt. Nick Pax, now discharged from the army because he passed the age limit.
Pvt. Hoyt, formerly of Weston, and who now resides on the westside in Menomonie is a painter. During World War I he was a member of Co. D, Fourth Wisconsin Regiment, 32nd division and served overseas 16 months. Before going overseas, he was issued the particular Springfield rifle at Camp MacArthur, Texas, in 1919. On the leather sling he carved his name. He carried this same rifle through the war, and in combat and upon being discharged after the war at Camp Grant, ILL, he turned the rifle back to the army.
His brother-in-law, Nick Pax, upon going into the army last spring, was issued equipment, and a rifle, at Little Rock, Arkansas. Looking closely at the rifle, Fax found the name of his brother-in-law carved in the sling. Sure enough, it was the same rifle Hoyt carried in World War I. And he experienced a thrill to hear his brother-in-law. Fax, tell him that his rifle of World War I days is still in action in training camps.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 10, 1968
Downing Couple Given Unwanted Ride to Havana: Mr. and Mrs. George S. Russell who were married June 29 in St. Paul were on the Northwest Orient Airline jet plane which was hijacked and forced to land in Havana, Cuba.
They came back to Miami and continued on to South America for a three-week honeymoon. In a phone call to his mother, Mrs. George B. Russell, they, said they were a bit “shook” but had been treated well.
25 Years
Sunday, July 11, 1993
County fairs across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Ferris wheel this summer. The wheel was built as an American response to the French Eiffel Tower, according to Dunn County Fair publicist Jim Hartung. Civil Engineer George Washington Gale Ferris designed the wheel for the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.
His invention was a little different from the one that will be in Menomonie. Each of its 36 cars could hold 60 people, making it possible for 2,150 to ride at one time.The wheel was 250 feet in diameter, with a circumference of 825 feet. One trip around took 20 minutes.
It was powered by a 1,000 horsepower steam engine. The axle weighed 56 tons, and was the biggest shaft ever built up until that time. It took the steel plants of nine countries to provide the steel. The miniature model that was taken out to fairs and shows after that were 60 feet high.
The big wheel was taken apart after the 1893 fair, then re-assembled for the St. Louis fair in 1904. It was melted down and used to build the USS Illinois in World War I.
15 Years
Sunday, July 13, 2003
The University of Wisconsin-Stout football team ranked 16th in the 2003 Street and Smith’s Division III Preseason Football poll recently released. In addition, the national publication awarded preseason all-America status to Blue Devil offensive lineman Ben Knepper (Sr, Rice Lake).
The Blue Devils finished the 2002 season at 7-3 overall, 4-3 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC). Stout finished in a tie for third in league play, but missed out on the conference title in the final seconds of the final game of the season with eventual conference champion UW-La Crosse.
Stout returns its entire offensive starting unit, which is anchored by Knepper, a 6-4, 305-pound tackle. Knepper was a unanimous first team all-WIAC pick, and was an All-America choice by Don Hansen Football Gazette (third team) and D3football.com (second team).
Knepper helped produce one of the Blue Devils’ top running games of all time. The Blue Devils averaged 225.1 yards per game on the ground, second only to the wishbone offense of UW River Falls.
10 Years
Wednesday, July 9, 2008
With a total of 51 fatalities in 45 traffic crashes, last month was the second safest month of June in terms of traffic deaths in Wisconsin since World War II, according to preliminary statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The safest month of June occurred in 1946 with 45 traffic deaths, and the deadliest month of June was in 1956 with 115 fatalities.
As of June 30, a total of 250 people have died in 231 Wisconsin traffic crashes during 2008, including 24 motorcycle drivers, two motorcycle passengers, 19 pedestrians and one bicyclist. Traffic deaths through June were 88 fewer than during the same period in 2007 and 102 fewer than the five-year average.
5 Years
Sunday, July 14, 2013
During the past 70 years, except for the World War II years of 1944-45, the 1943 class of Menomonie High School has met formally, or informally, to celebrate class reunions every year. On Thursday, July 25, a number of class members will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and reminiscences at Olde Towne.
More than 25 former classmates from not only Wisconsin, but also Washington, Texas, Minnesota, Illinois and Florida will be in Menomonie for this final formal reunion. This was a class of 100 to 106 graduates, but during 1942 and 43, as single male members were turning 18 throughout the school year, the draft board was there to register each one for military service. Many of the young men chose to enlist.
Surprisingly, despite of the expectations of death during the war, there was only one class member of the class, Roger Randies, killed in World War II within months after graduation.
All others, after serving in Europe or in the South Pacific, returned home after the surrender of Japan in late 1945. Today, there are 50 living members of the Class of 1943. Problems of health, distances to travel and other family plans have cut the number of graduates coming to what will be the last formal reunion of the Class of 1943.
