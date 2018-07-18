135 Years
Saturday, July 21, 1883
A sad case of death caused by a falling gravel bank occurred on Tuesday of last week at Down’s camp on the headwaters of Hay River, in Barren county. The victim, a Mr. Albert Spanetiburg, had hired to The K. S. & Co Company but a short time before and had been set to work on the dam at that point, which had been carried out during the spring freshet. He was a German, about 49 years of age, and came to this country in 1870. He has no known relatives in this country, and all papers are in possession of Mr. J. Hoffman, of Prairie Farm, and anyone knowing anything of the man or his relatives are requested to correspond with Mr. H. Mr. Spauenburg has an account with the company and is said to have a piece of land in Minnesota, all of which should go to benefit someone.
125 Years
Friday, July 21, 1893
About eleven o’clock Tuesday evening a handsome brown mare attached to a covered buggy came into town minus a driver, was halted at the City Hotel and placed in Perrault’s livery barn for the night. The buggy was loaded with several satchels containing an incongruous assortment of articles , such as lady’s clothing, male attire, a Catholic priest’s robes, a hammock, several bottles of beer, etc. Wednesday morning Gotfried Shultz, who resides three miles east of town, made his appearance aud stated that at about 2 o’clock Tuesday night a man sixty years old accompanied by a young woman of twenty, came to his house and asked for shelter. They claimed to be on their way from St. Paul to Milwaukee overland, had tipped over in the darkness, and the horse had run away. The man was suffering from a severe wound on the head and was being tenderly cared for by the young lady, who claimed to be his niece. Nothing more could be learned about them. The peculiarities of the case have given rise to considerable speculation as to the identity of the strange couple, whose names Mr. Shultz had failed to ascertain.
100 Years
Thursday, July 18, 1918
Wheeler, July 17.—Another runaway by the team owned by T. H. Andress created much lively interest Saturday. Mr. Andress was unloading milk at the cheese factory when the horses became alarmed at an unusual noise and sprang forward. Mr. Andress, who was in the rear of the wagon was thrown out. The team kept on and reaching the approach to the large bridge jumped over the railing, leaving the wagon behind them. As they were yet able to travel, they went on over devious and unusual routes of a good many miles. At last they were caught near Lenard Shaw’s and found to be badly scratched and cut.
75 Years
Wednesday, July 21, 1943
The Wisconsin State Board of Health X-Ray Bus will be here to give a free chest X-ray to all who desire it on Friday, stationed by Tainter Memorial, Menomonie. The unit is used to survey large groups of apparently healthy adults as means of finding tuberculosis in early stages before any signs have made their appearance. It is in this stage that it is most easily cured. The bus takes 200 to 250 films per day and took over 25,000 during the past year. Everyone will be informed of the results of their X-ray as soon as possible.
50 Years
Wednesday, July 17, 1968
Circus animals and clowns were a common sight at the Menomonie playgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday: Circus Week fun began with a bean bag contest. Each child who successfully threw a bean bag into the open mouth of a cardboard clown won a prize. Some playgrounds then enjoyed a game of charades, while others participated in relay games. The highlight of the afternoon was fishing for prizes in the Circus Week fish pond. Each child who threw his line in, caught a small toy to take home. The afternoon was topped off with a popcorn and kool-aid lunch and ended with a peppy songs fest. Circus Week was one of the special theme weeks that the supervised playground program has offered this summer.
25 Years
Wednesday, July 21, 1993
It’s all over but the garbage detail, and the 1993 Dunn County Fair was a big success, according to Dunn County Fair Board president Arnold Henderson.
“We were real pleased with everything,” Henderson said. He put estimated attendance at 37,000. as opposed to 32,000 for last year, but said better estimates will come when the board gets all reports in.
The fair had a fairly good record this year for safety and law and order. Aaron Maves, the 17-year-old, Route 1, Elk Mound, youth injured while showing a draft horse in the 4-H horse arena on Saturday was treated and released at Myrtle Werth Medical Center that day, and was not seriously injured. Maves said he got “thumped” in the head when his Belgian horse became spooked and reared, catching him behind the head with a front hoof as it came down. The grandstand entertainment was well attended, he said, from about 500 for the hazardous material truck crash, 1,200 for the motorcycle races, and a packed grandstand for the closing Demolition Derby.
15 Years
Sunday, July 20, 2003
Offensive lineman Josh Towner (Sr, La Crosse/Onalaska) joined Ben Knepper (Sr,Rice Lake) and Joe Kersten- (Sr, Menasha/Fox Valley Lutheran) as a preseason all-American pick as Don Hansen’s Football Gazette released their 2003 NCAA Division III Preseason All-America teams.
Towner was placed on the team’s second team offense, while Knepper, an offensive tackle, was a first-team pick and Kersten, a offensive end, was a second-team choice. This is the third preseason all-American team Knepper has been placed on. This is Kersten’s second summer honor.
Towner was a 2002 second team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WlAC) pick and an honorable mention choice in 2001. Towner, a fourth-year starting center, was. A 2002 Football Gazette second team all west region choice.
The Blue Devils averaged 225.1 yards per game on the ground, second in the WIAC only to the wishbone offense of UW-River Falls. As a team, Stout averaged a conference-high 398.1 total offensive yards per contest.
Stout’s three picks to the squad is matched only by Baldwin-Wallace, which had two first team selections and a third team. Four other WIAC players were selected to the squads. Knepper was placed on pre-season football teams by Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports Annuals. Kersten joined Knepper on the Lindy’s team.
10 Years
Sunday, July 20 2008
Olympic trials fantastic experience for Zirgibel: Donna Zirgibel, a resident of Boyceville recently spent 12 days in Eugene, Ore. as a pole vault official at the United States Olympic team trials which took place June 27 through July 6. The pole vault competition took place over six days and Zirgibel worked several different capacities with both the men and the women vaulters, including timing, recording and getting information to various people at the track. “It was a fantastic experience” she said. There were 21,000 people in the stadium and 7,000 more outside. It was just very exciting to be around such great athletes.”
5 Years
Wednesday, July 17, 2013
Bundy Hall changes hands: After nearly four years on the market, a historic Menomonie estate on Meadow Hill Drive has at long last found a new owner. On Friday, Minnesota Vipassana Association finalized the purchase Bundy Hall — the former home of the John Holly Knapp family — from the Episcopal Diocese of Eau Claire. The meditation organization plans to offer 10 -day retreats to participants from throughout the United States.
Declining membership over the past 10 years and the cost of maintaining Bundy Hall were factors in the decision of the diocese to sell the estate.
Last October, the Menomonie City Council turned down a Stillwater couple’s request to rezone the property to allow them to operate the 15 acre estate as a venue for weddings, small conferences and other events.
