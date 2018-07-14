Because of the immense amount of wealth concentrated in the Menomonie area, the Victorian age and everything associated with it flourished, including baby carriages. Those of the wealthy were opulent as well as elegant. Ornate wicker was the construction material of choice, held in place by embellished and highly-polished brass fixtures.
The golden age of these lovely baby carriages was from 1880s through the 1890s with its “conception” taking place during the Civil War. The carriage was kept quiet at first to capture the Victorian heart. However by the 1870s, the demand for baby carriages was climbing.
Several manufacturers of hand-woven wicker products added carriages to their product line. A major player in the carriage trade was Heywood Brothers & Company of Gardner, Massachusetts. The company was turning out quality, embellished carriages in large numbers to meet the ever increasing demand.
Time to stroll
The fascination of the Victorian woman of the late 1800s over the wicker carriage owes a bit to the times and a mother’s influence. With gentle, but unflinching control over the Victorian lifestyle, Mother Nature surrounded and invited time for contemplation of everyday life.
Strolling in the fresh air was considered a joy and necessary for good health and motherhood. The Victorian woman was ardently concerned about proper ventilation and hygiene. Societal norms stressed that one should rejoice with nature. This obsessive passion for nature and the outdoors visibly enhanced the quest for carriages.
Each year as spring arrived, Victorian women anxiously awaited the arrival of the companies’ carriage catalogs offering the latest styles. Wicker offered the Victorian woman durability and was considered very lightweight, making moving the carriage from indoor to outdoor and vice versa a simple task.
Its airy appearance increased a feeling of union with nature, plus the wicker carriage was easy to clean. Wicker seemed to satisfy every Victorian concern.
Abundant material
Wicker companies abounded in the 1880s. With so many competing for the carriage business, prices were kept low and thousands were provided with employment. To complete a carriage required three 12 to 14 hour days of work. The hand process was slow and tedious, but it enabled carriages from that golden era to survive today with seemingly endless choices.
With the great success of the wicker carriage trade, manufacturers began to produce a variety of different types of carriages. For instance, there were sleeper carts that provided a device for lowering and adjusting the back into a comfortable reclining position, while automatically raising the footrest.
Others were built on spring frames that provided a gentle ride that allowed the carriage to rock a fussy baby to sleep. Then there was the go cart carriage, a strong runabout suitable for a baby eight months or older featuring rolled arms and roomy interiors with a push handle.
The Haywood Brothers produced the twin carriage. Twins would sit at each end, facing each other. They could be ordered with matching parasols or runners. When installed the runners would turn a carriage into a baby sleigh.
Some companies offered a variety of stain or varnish — cherry, oak, mahogany or clear. Gold leaf could be richly applied to the carriage body and gears for an additional fee.
The early carriages were made of willow, although reed was preferred as it had the capability to take stain. Interior upholstery was made available in soft silk, tapestry, damask, velour or broadcloth in lush colors of sapphire, cardinal, golden brown, myrtle and more. Parasols were even more elaborate, offered in silk or satin, ruffles, lace edging, bows and ribbons.
As the turn of the century drew near and the Victorian age came to an end, the golden age of carriage embellishment was beginning to disappear. With the new century came new ideas and styles. Carriage fanciers now considered the Victorian era carriages too garish and overdone.
Modest straight lines of the arts and crafts movement were in vogue. Carriages by the thousands were simply thrown away or burned, leaving no reminder of such vulgar taste was considered proper. The golden age had ended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.