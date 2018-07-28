In Texas they have a well known saying, “Remember the Alamo.” Fort Alamo still stands as a continuing reminder of what their saying really means. And the story is still shared with the world on a daily basis as visitors come to see this amazing shrine to independence.
In the Chippewa Valley, we could easily have a similar saying, “Remember Tyrone.” However, there are no buildings or plaques installed showing where Tyrone is — or was. We only have the story. The story, nonetheless, equals that of the Alamo. The story serves as a modern-day version of David vs. Goliath.
David was played by Joe and Stanley Cider, a pair of bachelor brothers who claimed to be the only two residents of what was the incorporated village of Tyrone. They lived in a weather-beaten building which was once a hotel and the center of what was called by the Cider brothers as a prosperous logging community located at the confluence of the Chippewa and Red Cedar Rivers.
Goliath was played by strong and forceful Northern States Power (NSP), now Excel Energy. NSP had been looking for a site to construct a power generating facility for some time and made a final decision to place the facility at Tyrone.
In 1972, NSP began purchasing farm land for what they claimed would be a potential $500 million electric generating power plant. They soon acquired options on about 55 percent of the approximately 4,000 acres involved. Most of this land was made up of farmland. However, the remainder was hills, woods and brush, some of it, in my opinion, among the most scenic in western Wisconsin.
Then in March of 1973, NSP formally announced its plans to build a nuclear power plant on the site. NSP would call the “Tyrone Energy Park,” and would connect with other plants in Wisconsin, Minnesota along with North and South Dakota.
Valuable asset
Many local citizens immediately became opposed to locating the power plant at Tyrone because they claimed that such a facility would harm the environment and pose a hazard to human health. This group became known as “Citizens for the Future.” They joined with the Cider brothers in an epic battle against NSP. The group considered the Cider Brothers as their most valuable asset.
But battles were nothing new for the Cider Brothers. Their claim that their 920-acre farm was an incorporated village had caused them to cross paths with the likes of Peru Township and Dunn County. So they were ready for another battle, this time with NSP. If the brothers could prove that their land was an incorporated village, it would stop NSP from acquiring their land because NSP could not condemn incorporated land for its plant.
The Cider brothers had taken a number of steps to ensure that they were indeed an incorporated village. In 1971 and again in April 1973, the brothers held elections. They set up a polling booth in their home, held a caucus which nominated Stanly as village president and Joe as village trustee.
The brothers also placed a small ad in Durand’s newspaper, the Courier- Wedge which proclaimed “Village of Tyrone. Election Notice. Polls open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.” The election was on April 3 and as expected, both of the Stanley brothers winning their respective offices by a vote of 2 to 0. Once elected, the brothers even hired a constable and sent the State of Wisconsin money to pay various municipal taxes just like other Wisconsin municipalities.
The ace up their sleeve
With this information in mind, the two parties’ went to court — corporate giant Northern States Power company with their virtually endless resources versus Tyrone, population 2. NSP was so confident that they would win the case that they spent a great deal of money installing nuclear decontamination facilities in Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Initially it appeared that the Cider brothers didn’t have much of a chance of winning this legal battle. But the brothers also had an ace up their sleeve. Stanley Cider was in possession of the original village incorporation documents from 1861. At that time, the village was home to a blacksmith shop, saw mill, school and homes.
These incorporation papers were kind of the nail in NSP’s coffin and eventually they withdrew from the lawsuit. Later on, the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster and the movie “China Syndrome” which portrays a nuclear incident similar to Three Mile Island helped to galvanize those who were opposed to the use of nuclear power.
At that point construction of nuclear power plants was dead in the water. And to this day even though NSP (Excel Energy) still owns land around Tyrone the question of building a nuclear power plant has never been brought up.
