A dramatic new Agricultural Exhibit will be formally open to the public during “Night at the Museum” 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 at the Old Courthouse Museum and 1895 Jail in Durand.
The exhibit highlights the early development of agriculture into the most important segment of Pepin County’s economy. It also demonstrates the importance of the cooperative movement not only in the county’s early development but throughout its history.
The new farm display has been a work-in-progress for several months and features large, dramatic photographs of a barn-raising in 1917 and a farmer cutting oats with a team of horses. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a scale-model replica of a mid-20th century dairy barn created by Durand resident Bernard Brantner. The model toured a dozen Wisconsin communities as part of the state’s “Barn Again: Celebrating an American Icon” traveling exhibit in 2003.
“Night at the Museum” will also feature the “Life and Poetry of Elizabeth Clark Hardy,” with performances by Old Courthouse Museum director Terry Mesch at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Hardy was a nationally renowned poet and essayist, who, with her husband Joseph, operated a successful, modern farm in the Red Cedar area a few miles northeast of Durand at the turn of the 20th century.
Hardy was the editor of the Household column in the Wisconsin Agriculturist during the last 20 years of her life. She lived in the city of Durand from 1914 until her death in 1929. Mesch will provide details about Hardy’s life and perform some of her finest and most famous works.
Historical Treasures Scavenger Hunts for kids of all ages will also be held during “Night at the Museum,” with prizes for participants throughout the evening.
This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served on the back stoop.
The Old Courthouse Museum and 1895 Jail’s regular seasonal hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, Memorial Day to Labor Day; or, by appointment any time year-round. For information, call the museum at 715-672-5423.
