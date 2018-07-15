The Old Courthouse Museum and 1895 Jail in Durand is sponsoring a free Historical Treasures Scavenger Hunt throughout the summer. The challenge to youngsters of all ages will be to find a list of artifacts hidden in plain sight among the displays and exhibits throughout the museum and jail.
Hunters will win a prize for each completed list of found treasures, and their names will be entered into a daily drawing for a gift certificate from the Panther Drive-In in Durand, which is co-sponsoring the challenge.
“Though meant to engage the interest of school-age children, this treasure hunt will challenge kids from eight to eighty-eight,” said scavenger hunt co-organizer Jean Kannel. “Not only will you discover interesting tools, gadgets and gizmos from the past, you will find fabulous paintings, sculptures and photographs created by people who lived right here. More importantly, you’ll also discover some of the stories about those people.”
Rules of the hunt are simple, according to Kannel, “Just ask the museum attendant for a free scavenger hunt list and go find and record their locations in the museum or jail. Return your completed list and you’ll win a prize; and, your name will be entered into our daily drawing for a gift certificate from the Panther Drive-In.”
The hunt is on daily Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Admission is free to the Old Courthouse Museum and 1895 Jail. For more information about the hunt, call 715-672-5423.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.