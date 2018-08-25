Bilal Unar, M.D., recently joined the Hospital Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Unar completed medical school at Isra University in Hyderabad, Pakistan. He completed an internal medicine residency at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Dr. Unar’s professional interests include cardiovascular diseases, clinical research, critical care medicine, hypertension and quality improvement.
In his spare time, Dr. Unar enjoys hunting sports, playing guitar, playing tennis, spending time with family and traveling.
Hospitalists provide continuity of care for patients. Because they are located in the hospital, they are available to follow up on tests, procedures and treatments throughout a patient’s stay, and for discussion with patients and families. As a result, problems can be detected earlier, and complex medical issues can be managed better.
