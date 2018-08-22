Libardo Rueda Prada, M.D., recently joined the Hospital Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Prada completed medical school at Universidad Industrial de Santander in Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia. He completed an internal medicine residency at SBH Health System in Bronx, N.Y.
Dr. Prada is a member of the American College of Physicians.
Dr. Prada’s professional interests include critical care and hospital medicine, and pulmonology.
In his free time, Dr. Prada enjoys movies, soccer and spending time with family.
Hospitalists provide continuity of care for patients. Because they are located in the hospital, they are available to follow up on tests, procedures and treatments throughout a patient’s stay, and for discussion with patients and families. As a result, problems can be detected earlier, and complex medical issues can be managed better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.