In full bloom
Buy Now

Not only were flowers of all kinds in glorious abundance at the Menomonie Farmers Market on Saturday, the colorful selection of vegetables and fruits on display provided visual proof that the peak of the summer growing season is fast approaching. All of the vendors appeared to be doing a brisk business as shoppers thronged Wilson Park to enjoy the relative cool of the morning before the heat and humidity settled in later in the day.

 BARBARA LYON, The Dunn County News
0
0
0
0
0

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.