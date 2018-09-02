Dunn County in general has been one of the most law-abiding sections of the state with few major crimes having been committed.
However, there is one early murder that took place over 135 years ago that is still known by many people today.
The murder of two well-respected law enforcement agents, one from Dunn County and the other from Pepin County, alarmed the entire nation. They were the Coleman brothers. Milton was the under sheriff of Dunn county and Charles was the deputy sheriff of Pepin County.
The Colemans, accompanied by Mr. E. A, Toft, were returning from Wabasha where they took control of an accused burglar who had allegedly robbed Mr. Toft’s Jewelry store in Menomonie. The group was returning to Menomonie via Durand when they were told that Alonzo and Ed Williams, alias Maxwell, were in the area.
The Williams were notorious horse thieves and desperadoes from Missouri. There was a reward for the arrest of the two outlaws. Placing their prisoner in the Durand jail for safe keeping, the Coleman brothers, against warnings given them, set out to look for the outlaws. They were armed with shotguns and had no fear.
At about 8:30 in the evening, on the edge of town, they saw two men approaching along the road, near the intersection of current day highways 10 and 85. Each of the men was armed with a Winchester rifle and a revolver.
Milton Coleman raised his gun and cocked it, aiming at Alonzo Williams. At the same time, he said, “You are my...” — but he never finished the sentence. Williams fired with unerring aim and Milton fell back, his neck broken by the bullet. As he fell, his gun discharged at his antagonist. Alonzo fired a second shot and then raced off down the road.
At the same time this occurred, Charles Coleman and Ed Williams exchanged shots. Charles received a fatal wound just below the heart, and Williams kept on firing, five or six times with his revolver. Coleman sank on one knee in the road and fired a second shot. He had been hit twice.
Both Williams brothers, it was later discovered, had been hit by shot from the Colemans. Ed’s wounds were more serious. After the shooting, he staggered away and joined his brother.
To be continued...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.