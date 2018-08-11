Through a joint effort by the Menomonie Optimist Club and the Tainter Lake Menomin Improvement Association, area bicycle riders can enjoy a free and family-friendly ride around Menomonie’s Lake Menomin on Saturday, Aug. 18.
Called the Menomin Meander, the ride covers the 8.3 mile path which circumnavigates the Menomonie lake. The bike path is new and made possible by the erection of a bike and pedestrian bridge which crosses the Red Cedar River at the northern head of the lake, directly adjacent to Interstate 94.
Most of the ride will be on separate bike paths, with only a short distance on city streets on what are designated bicycle routes, so the ride is intended to be safe and comfortable for families and kids of all ages. Ride organizers do request that all riders wear bicycle helmets.
The ride begins at 9 a.m. at the Dunn County Recreation Park (620 17th St. SE) and ends there as well. There is ample parking there, and there will be a dinner available there at the end of the ride if people are interested. The ride itself is totally free, but the dinner at the end can be purchased for $5 per person, with kids five and under free.
There will be a food, water and rest stop located halfway through the ride at Menomonie’s Wakanda Park, where there are bathroom facilities and a large playground area for kids.
So strap on your bike helmet and come enjoy one of the last weekends of the summer with a scenic bike ride around the lake and through historic downtown Menomonie.
