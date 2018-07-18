U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has announced that his office is now accepting applications from individuals interested in attending one of the nation’s service academies. Students must submit their applications by Friday, Oct. 19.
A Congressional nomination is required for students interested in attending the following academies:
- U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
- U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.
- U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.
- U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.
The application process is open to any United States citizen who will be a high school graduate. Generally, high school students entering their senior year apply for admittance for the following year.
